NORMAL — Two new people have been named to the Illinois State University Board of Trustees. Three trustees had terms that ended last month.

Governor J.B. Pritzker's office announced on Friday that Scott Jenkins and Lia Merminga will join the ISU board.

Jenkins is the strategy director for state policy at the Lumina Foundation, a press release from the governor's office said. The organization is focused on creating a more accessible education system, including expanding opportunities for Black, Hispanic and Native American students.

Jenkins also has worked at Western Governors University and as a deputy assistant secretary in the federal Department of Education in the George W. Bush administration, his biography on the Lumina site said. He has advised former Michigan Gov. John Engler and former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels.

He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida and is working on a master's degree at Purdue University.

Merminga is the laboratory director for Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. She has previously been director of the Proton Improvement Plan II project at the lab and has held faculty positions at the College of William and Mary, University of British Columbia, University of Victoria and Stanford University.

She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Athens, Greece, and a master's and a doctorate from the University of Michigan.

Both appointments are pending approval from the Illinois Senate.

Trustee Robert Dobski, board secretary Kathryn Bohn and board chair Mary Ann Louderback all had terms that expired in January, according to the ISU website.

ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Jenkins and Merminga will be filling the seats left by Dobski and Louderback, with the third seat up to further action from the governor's office.

The board has a meeting scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, at the ISU campus.

