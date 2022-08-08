 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pritzker names new Illinois State University trustee

The Illinois State University Board of Trustees meets in the Bone Student Center on Feb. 18, 2022. Anthony Byrd was named to the board by Governor J.B. Pritzker on Monday

NORMAL — Illinois State University is expected to have a new trustee with the addition of Anthony Byrd. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced Monday it is naming Byrd as a new trustee. The position requires state Senate approval. 

The board has been down one member since 2021, and former Trustee Rocky Donahue resigned earlier this summer. The body also lost its expected student trustee after it was determined the student elected this spring is not eligible to serve. The school is planning a new election for a student trustee this fall. 

Byrd is a special offender specialist with the U.S. Pretrial Service Office and an adjunct instructor in criminal justice for Lindenwood University. He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from ISU and a master's degree in criminal justice administration from Lindenwood, the press release said. 

The university postponed its scheduled July 22 meeting as officials anticipated that there would not be enough trustees in attendance to meet quorum. The university has not yet announced a new date. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

