Power outage affects Illinois State University buildings

Bone Student Center on the campus of Illinois State University

NORMAL — Electricians are working to restore power after an outage that is affecting several properties on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.

Eric Jome, director of media relations for the university, told The Pantagraph that the outage is affecting the Bone Student Center, the Milner Library, the Science Laboratory. He also said there was some power out at the Watterson Residence Halls.

The Pantagraph was notified about the outage shortly after 1 p.m. Monday. Jome said university electricians were looking into the issue, and Ameren Illinois was headed to campus.

Brian Bretsch, spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, said their crews are running tests on a piece of equipment in a substation to help resolve the outage. It's not known what exactly caused it.

Tuesday is the first day of the spring semester. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

