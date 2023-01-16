Power outage affects Illinois State University buildings

NORMAL — Electricians are working to restore power after an outage that is affecting several properties on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Eric Jome, director of media relations for the university, told The Pantagraph that the outage is affecting the Bone Student Center, the Milner Library, the Science Laboratory. He also said there was some power out at the Watterson Residence Halls.
The Pantagraph was notified about the outage shortly after 1 p.m. Monday. Jome said university electricians were looking into the issue, and Ameren Illinois was headed to campus.
Brian Bretsch, spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, said their crews are running tests on a piece of equipment in a substation to help resolve the outage. It's not known what exactly caused it.
Tuesday is the first day of the spring semester.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comfort TV to get you through the gray, cold winter days
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”
“Kim’s Convenience”
“The Mindy Project”
“Doctor Who”
“Nirvana in Fire”
Where to watch: YouTube, Viki
Sometimes comfort lies in the deliciousness of a well-told revenge drama. At some point in China’s distant, fictional past, a war breaks out and a general and his son, Lin Shu, go to battle. But during the course of the war, the general is framed for taking part in a rebellion that resulted in the death of 70,000 soldiers.
Twelve years later, Lin Shu — now unrecognizable to those who knew him before — returns home, seeking revenge and justice. It’s all very “Count of Monte Cristo,” with heaping doses of political intrigue and the frisson of watching whip-smart people try to outmaneuver each other.
There’s something supremely satisfying in seeing the intricate strategies unfold and the political chess game play out. Beyond that, the show, which is in Mandarin (English-subtitled version available), allowed me to brush up on my neglected Chinese language skills and bond with my mom, as we watched together. You’d think a story this plot-heavy wouldn’t stand up to repeat viewing but it does, marvelously, allowing us to reenter this engrossing world to catch details missed the first time around.
— Janet Tu, assistant features editor
“Shadowhunters”
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison
Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.