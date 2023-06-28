NORMAL — The 15th annual Heartland Community College Foundation Scoring FORE Scholarship raised $69,743 on June 2.
The event, which had nearly 60 sponsors, was held at The Oaks at River's Edge in Pontiac. The money raised will support Livingston County students' access and learning opportunities at Heartland.
The Scoring FORE Scholarships has awarded over $360,000 in scholarships since 2006 to 70 students. The scholarship was developed in collaboration with Caterpillar's Pontiac facility.
Funds from the event will provide full-ride scholarships and book stipends to eight students from Livingston County as they study math, business, science, technology and pre-engineering.
Every junior high student in Livingston County will also be able to experience a Challenger Learning Center mission at Heartland. More than 500 students will take field trips to the Challenger center to inspire interest in STEM, responsibility, teamwork and problem-solving, HCC said.
Heartland's foundation also has a wide variety of scholarships for students, including those entering high-demand fields, experiencing financial need, high achieving learners, and those who are the first member of their family to attend college.