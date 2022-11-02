Politicians, students urge voting at ISU campus rally

NORMAL — A Wednesday morning rally encouraging Illinois State University students to vote drew the attention of newly registered and repeat voters, including those who remain skeptical toward next week’s election.

This is the first election freshman Andy Berg will be able to take part in, something he is excited to do. He plans to vote but has not yet decided who he will support.

“Now since I have the opportunity, I want to contribute something (by voting),” he said.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is running for reelection against Republican Darren Bailey, was joined in the campus rally by State Sen. Dave Koehler, state house candidate Sharon Chung and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin. They visited campus for a “get out the vote” event with students and were greeted by cheers from ISU College Democrats and other supporters.

Talking to media at the event, Pritzker said it was important to get students involved in elections and politics.

“Young people are carrying this country forward,” he said.

Student participation in the 2020 election was 66%, according to a study by Tufts University that happens every two years. The nationwide participation rate was 67%.

At ISU specifically, students had a voting rate of 64.8% in the 2020 election, an increase of 14 percentage points from 2016.

Midterm elections historically have lower voting rates. In 2018, only 28% of eligible student voters at ISU voted.

Jacob Grimm, a freshman, said he was surprised when leaving class to see the governor on campus, so he came over to see what was happening.

“I didn’t hear anything about it,” Grimm said.

Despite his interest in the governor’s visit, he said he is not convinced enough by any candidate to vote this year.

“It’s kind of just the lesser of two evils in my mind, and I don’t want to support evil,” he said.

Berg thinks the visit will help get more students to vote.

College Republicans at ISU have also been encouraging people to vote, President Eduardo Monk said. The organization and the Democrats who were present Wednesday may not agree on policy, but he said he appreciated that both sides are encouraging students to vote.

The College Republicans also held a “get out the vote” rally last week, joined by local GOP General Assembly candidates Desi Anderson, who is running against Koehler; and Scott Preston, who is running against Chung; and Esther Joy King, who is running in the 17th Congressional district against Eric Sorenson. Monk is a candidate himself, running for McLean County Board.

Students seem very engaged this election, Monk said. He attributed the engagement to work being done by the university, especially the Center for Civic Engagement.

“The Center for Civic Engagement has done a great job getting students involved,” he said.

Early voting is underway at the ISU campus for any McLean County residents who live outside of Bloomington. Early voting locations are open at the Bone Student Center and Watterson Towers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Monk voted early on campus.

“They made it super easy, a great process,” he said.

Bone Student Center is also an Election Day polling place, open to all ISU students registered in McLean County as long as they live outside Bloomington.

Also on Election Day, ISU will host a livestream virtual watch party for the election called “Election Night Live: An Extended Empathy Project Event,” organized by ISU’s Extending Empathy Project and American Democracy Project. It is being livestreamed on the School of Communications YouTube channel at youtube.com/@ilstucom.