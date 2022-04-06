 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Poet Claudia Rankine's visit to IWU, Normal canceled

BLOOMINGTON — Author Claudia Rankine's visit to Bloomington-Normal that was scheduled for this week has been canceled. 

Rankine, a nationally renowned poet, playwright and essayist, had been scheduled to have events at Illinois Wesleyan University and uptown Normal. An announcement from IWU said Rankine's visit to Illinois had been canceled but did not give a reason. 

The announcement said IWU expects the event will be rescheduled, but did not say when that could be. 

The visit was sponsored by William Morgan Distinguished Poet Series, which is supported by Illinois State University professor emeritus William Morgan and departments at ISU and IWU. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

