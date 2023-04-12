BLOOMINGTON — Youth Engaged in Philanthropy, or YEP, is looking for high school students from McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Logan counties to participate in next school year.

YEP is an initiative by the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation that provides opportunities for high school students to build leadership and teamwork skills while engaging in a unique, philanthropic experience. YEP funds local youth-run or youth-oriented programs, and members will be responsible for developing grant guidelines and awarding a total of $10,000 to selected programs.

The 2023-24 school year will be the 11th year for the YEP program. The group will be limited between 20 to 25 students who will be required to commit to at least three hours of regular monthly meetings and committee meetings. Additional time commitments may vary depending on committee work, review of grant applications, service opportunities and other factors.

Applications are due May and can be completed online at bit.ly/3KRB0bZ. The students who are selected will be notified in late May.

For more information, call 309-662-4477.

