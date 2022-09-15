Petitions available for Heartland College board election

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Commons building 1 091522.JPG

Nominating petitions for Heartland Community College's Board of Trustees for the April 2023 election are available from the executive office in the Community Commons Building. 

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Nominating petitions for the Heartland Community College Board of Trustees are available for the April 2023 election.

Petitions may not start circulating until Tuesday. They can be turned in to Heartland's executive office in the Community Commons Building from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12-16 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 19. 

There are two seats on the board up for election in April, according to a Thursday press release from the college. The terms last for six years.

Heartland's website shows the seats up in 2023 are held by Mary Campbell and Cecelia Long. Campbell was elected in 2017, and Long was elected in 2021 to fill a two-year unexpired term after Gregg Chadwick died

Candidates must collect 50 signatures from registered voters within District 540. The candidates must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and have lived in District 540 for at least a year. A map of the district can be found on the college's website: www.heartland.edu.

Petitions are available from the executive office at Heartland's Normal campus. Those interested can also call 309-268-8100 to request a petition. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

