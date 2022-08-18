PCs for People to distribute devices in McLean County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The Regional Office of Education #17 has partnered with PCs for People to offer a device distribution event from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The event will be held at Grossinger Motors Arena at the Front Street concourse entrance.

PCs for People is an organization that provides low-cost, and sometimes free, PCs, laptops and hot spots in communities where there is a high need for them. McLean County is one of those communities. 

Those who are interested should pre-register at pcsrefurbished.com/event/registration so the organization will know how many devices to bring. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Contact Victoria Padilla at 309-888-5120 or at vpadilla@roe17.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

