PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School prom was held Saturday, May 6, at the Pueblo Lindo Event Center in Paxton.
The king and queen were seniors Kayden Snelling and Mya Olivares. The prince and princess were juniors Kimarion Austin and Bailey Luebchow.
The prom court also included Caiden Riecks, Noah Steiner, Jeremiah Ager, Dalton Jones Gracelynn Greenburg, Kate Wilson, Ephraim Johnson, Rebecca Lackey, Trixie Johnson, Leah Eyre, Bailey Bruns and Tyler Wiegel.
Meet the 2023 prom royalty in Central Illinois
It's prom season in Central Illinois! Here's a look at prom courts for area high schools.