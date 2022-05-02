Outpatient Imaging Affiliates director receives Heartland alumni award

Melissa Marx is this year's recipient of the Heartland Community College Distinguished Alumni award.
COURTESY OF HEARTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORMAL — A Heartland Community College alumna and community advocate who now works in healthcare is the 2022 recipient of the
college's Distinguished Alumni Award.
Melissa Marx graduated from Heartland in 2006 with an associate's degree. She went on to get a bachelor's degree from Lincoln College and is working towards a master's from Purdue University.
Marx has been a vocal advocate for screening exams, including for breast cancer, the college said. That includes organizing the "Breast in Show" fundraiser held in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Marx has also been involved with various advocacy and community groups, including the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Heartland Community College Foundation and Professional Women of McLean County.
She has worked at the Community Cancer Center and Ft. Jesse Imaging Center and is now
senior director of operations at Outpatient Imaging Affiliates.
“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition with so many other distinguished alums who have graduated from Heartland Community College,” Marx said in the press release. “My time at Heartland helped me embrace lifelong learning.”
