OSF nurses teach children teddy bear care at Saturday clinic in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — All teddy bears need some tender love and care.

A group of around seven nurses with OSF St. Joseph Medical Center showed over a dozen children Saturday how they provide medical care at a “Teddy Bear Clinic.” The Bloomington hospital teamed up with its new neighbors by hosting the free event that morning at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA.

Sheri Piper, director of nursing at OSF St. Joseph, said the clinic was held to help honor Peri-Operative Nurses Week, which ended Saturday. That field of nursing, she explained, covers patient care before, during and after surgery.

Another part of the clinic was to familiarize kids with medical equipment and make them more comfortable with their next hospital visit, according to Kristin von Nordheim, OSF nurse and clinical educator in the Family Care Center.

Some of the clinic’s patients included one big teddy bear, a shark, Buzz Lightyear, two tigers, and a “bun-bun,” said Piper.

Lisa Thoennes brought two of her children in: 6-year-old Jack and Luke Thoennes, both of Bloomington. The two boys came with their stuffed animal named “Big Dino.”

The mother agreed that the clinic was a great learning experience for the kids.

“It’s so good,” Thoennes continued. She said if they don’t get these experiences, they won’t know what all happens in a hospital.

Checking in

The children and their patients were cycled through five stations at the clinic, each staffed by a nurse. Piper ran the check-in station, and Courtney Bier, a registered nurse and manager in the OSF Intensive Care Unit, helped kids push their stuffed animals in a bassinet cart for transport.

Four-year-old Rhett Goodale, of Minonk, brought Buzz Lightyear in for a checkup. He said he liked pushing Buzz around in the cart.

Von Nordheim worked the pre-surgery station, showing kids supplies like stethoscopes and bouffant caps. She said she enjoyed how curious the children were and hearing their questions.

Next, on the surgery station, was Amanda Repplinger, nurse and educator for OSF’s peri-operative services, who explained how they use anesthesia, perform stitches and have patients dress in gowns.

She also helped the Thoennes boys bandage over a tear in Big Dino’s neck.

Eight-year-old Ellie Powell arrived to the clinic with her grandmother and two sisters, 6-year-old Karis and Chloe Powell, 2. They each had a stuffed animal; Ellie's is a white tiger named “Zoe.”

Ellie Powell said that Zoe had a cold and the nurses told her they would give her tiger some medicine.

Following surgery was a recovery station, staffed by Meghan Lehman, registered nurse in OSF orthopedics and neurology. She took patient vitals like blood pressure, and said it’s awesome that they get to start young with educating kids on health. Lehman said that by interacting beforehand with things like IVs, children won’t be scared of them in the future.

Most OSF nurses attended on a volunteer basis, except for Lisa Strack, whose unpaid educational hours at the clinic were counted toward her trauma certifications. Strack spoke to children about general safety tips, when to call 911, and when to “stop, drop and roll.”

Lisa Pittman, vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF HealthCare, said the clinic was great for children.

“This is what our amazing nurses do every day,” she said, adding that their efforts lower patient stress and anxiety.

Pittman said the clinic was also a great opportunity to make health care and hospital visits less scary for children who might not have been previously exposed to medical settings.

Piper said OSF really supports nurses with getting involved with the community and education.

She said the clinic “aligned perfectly” with that. And, it was fun.