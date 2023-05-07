BLOOMINGTON — Three years into teaching English at Central Catholic High School, this school year has been like trying on eyeglasses for the first time, Dana Coletta said.

“It’s just like I can see more clearly,” she said, having experienced the school’s shift to a president-principal team this year. “... It wasn’t broken, but it’s just so much better now.”

Central Catholic changed ahead of this school year, with former principal Sean Foster stepping into the president role and Chris McGraw coming in as principal. He had previously been a building administrator in McLean County Unit 5.

“For me, it has been extremely invigorating,” McGraw said, and Foster agreed the change has been rejuvenating for them both.

Both said they felt the new model has allowed them to really focus on their work, rather than having to juggle the academic and administrative parts of running a building.

For McGraw, for instance, it has given him time to meet with all of the school’s teachers at the start of each semester.

"It was this very focused, intentional one-on-one face time with every single teacher in the building, that was outside of an evaluation meeting,” he said.

McGraw can often be found sitting with students at lunch, sometimes joined by Foster, to host “listening sessions.”

"Personally, for me, I felt like it hyper-accelerated my ability to connect with students. I was getting so much face time with students that historically is difficult to do as a building principal," McGraw said.

Izzie Niepagen, a junior at Central Catholic, said those listening sessions have been productive, and this year students consistently have seen that their voices matter at the school.

“The things we're asking for, the things we're like, ‘Hey, can we change this or make a tweak on that?’ (McGraw) almost instantly is making some sort of change or at least vocalizing to us that he hears what we're saying and they're trying to make a change, which is really nice,” she said.

Niepagen said the time McGraw is able to dedicate to students, be it through listening sessions, classroom visits or attending extracurricular events, is “just like making you feel that love and appreciation that he goes out of his way to care for students, and not only just us, but the teachers, too.”

With the perspective of a teacher and a parent of two freshman sons at Central Catholic, Coletta said she feels more heard as well, with McGraw sending regular updates to parents with the reminder that his inbox and phone are always available.

With the president-principal model separating duties, she said McGraw has time to “bounce ideas around” and work through issues with teachers.

“He’s very excited about everything you want to do, and you feel affirmed by that,” Coletta said. “And it’s all just that accessibility.”

Now, after 14 years at Central Catholic, Foster sees his role as “to provide opportunity where it currently does not exist."

That includes helping the school grow in its enrollment and funding. Tuition costs are one of the main hindrances for students to attend the school, and in part because Foster has been able to prioritize that work, scholarship opportunities have grown from 13 scholarships to 28 scholarships over the past year, he said.

Next year, Foster anticipates the school will have more than $500,000 to offer in scholarships through donors. Between financial assistance provided by Central Catholic, parishes and the diocese, 44% of students receive some type of assistance.

The school is also anticipating its largest freshman class since 2012 to join next year. Staff project enrollment about eight years out, based on enrollment at area Catholic elementary schools. The high school draws from around 10 different schools, including students who come from as far as Pontiac and El Paso.

Central Catholic currently has about 267 students.

In addition to tasks like fundraising for the school, Foster has also focused more broadly on community relationships. One way the school does that is by having students pick a senior class charity, as serving others is part of the school’s mission.

Extending partnerships with those local organizations beyond one year is part of Foster’s role.

"It is our desire to have a more meaningful interaction or engagement, and therefore a more meaningful impact on the Bloomington-Normal community," he said.

As Foster focuses on increasing school access for families, McGraw said he sees his role as “increasing the excellence within the building.”

As the transition to the new system continues, this semester Central Catholic is conducting a student life survey, focusing on how students feel about the school’s community. It includes questions like how many adults at the school they feel they can go to with concerns and for life advice.

Almost all of the students identified at least two adults they felt they could trust, McGraw said.

“That’s a testament to the atmosphere of this place,” he said.

Foster said building relationships is “the most important thing” at Central Catholic, especially given the small size of the school.

“We now have the time to more fully invest in those relationships in a meaningful way. ... I have seen just in this past year, the short time that we've had this model, and we've worked together, the culture is truly enhanced. A lot of that is the model, but it's also having the right people in the right place,” Foster said of McGraw sharing in the leadership of the school.

McGraw said he has found it helpful in navigating his first year at Central Catholic to have Foster there as the former principal. Foster has been slightly surprised by how well the transition to the model has gone.

“It’s been much more seamless than I anticipated. I’d say it’s been a very healthy, smooth transition,” Foster said, noting they're both already looking forward to further changes at Central Catholic, including block schooling and the creation of a "house system," which would provide leadership opportunities for students.

State Farm, Normal Community High students launch weather balloon ON THE FLY 042923-blm-loc-balloon2 042923-blm-loc-balloon4 042923-blm-loc-balloon3 weather balloons 5 042823.JPG Video: State Farm and NCHS high school students will launch high altitude weather balloon for STEM project