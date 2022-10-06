On the books: Carnegie libraries of Central Illinois

From 1883 to 1929, Scottish-American businessman Andrew Carnegie donated much of his wealth to build public libraries worldwide, including 1,689 in the U.S. and 106 right here in Illinois. Another five Carnegie libraries were built at Illinois colleges.
Coming from an immigrant family, Carnegie believed in hard work as the path to success, with books and education being a major part of that path. While his libraries varied in design style, most did include a staircase leading up to the main doorway, symbolizing a person’s elevation by learning, and a lamppost or lantern near the entrance, as a symbol of enlightenment.
Carnegie’s libraries also made open-shelf, self-service collections the norm. Previously, most libraries’ stacks were closed to the public, and patrons had to ask staffers to retrieve books for them.
Central Illinois has 15 Carnegie buildings that continue to operate as public libraries. Here are the details:
Arcola Public Library
Location: 407 E. Main St., Arcola
Grant amount: $10,000, on March 27, 1903
Library opened: 1905
Worth noting: Designed by architect Paul O. Moratz of Bloomington, known for working on the city’s historic White Place neighborhood. Library features a gabled portico entrance, tiled foyer, domed atrium, and roof cornice and cupola, all in the Classical Revival style.
Ayer Public Library District
Location: 208 Locust St., Delavan
Grant amount: $10,000, on April 25, 1911
Library opened: 1914
Worth noting: Classical Revival style
Carnegie-Schuyler Library
Location: 303 E. 2nd St., Pana
Grant amount: $14,000, on Jan. 31, 1911
Library opened: 1913
Worth noting: The library was named Carnegie-Schuyler for Andrew Carnegie, who donated the funds, and Henry N. Schuyler, who donated the land.
Charleston Carnegie Public Library
Location: 712 6th St., Charleston
Grant amount: $15,000, on Oct. 3, 1901
Library opened: 1904
Worth noting: 2008 addition was made to match original style; library maintains original wood trim, coffered ceilings and fireplaces.
El Paso District Library
Location: 149 W. 1st St., El Paso
Grant amount: $6,000, on Sept. 1, 1905
Library opened: 1907
Worth noting: Designed by architect Paul O. Moratz of Bloomington, known for working on the city’s historic White Place neighborhood. Richardson Romanesque design features rounded turrets on either side of the front door linked together by an arch.
Havana Public Library
Location: 201 W. Adams St., Havana
Grant amount: $8,000, on Oct. 3, 1900
Library opened: 1902
Worth noting: Blonde brick building in Classical Revival style with four bays separated by five Ionic pilasters.
LaSalle Public Library
Location: 305 Marquette St., LaSalle
Grant amount: $25,000, on June 2, 1904
Library opened: 1907
Worth noting: Designed by architect Victor Matteson, based in both LaSalle and Chicago
Lincoln Public Library District
Location: 725 Pekin St., Lincoln
Grant amount: $25,000, on March 6, 1901
Library opened: 1903
Worth noting: Designed by W.A. Otis of Chicago. Classical Revival design features entrance portico, red tile roof and cornices.
Mattoon Public Library
Location: 1600 Charleston Ave., Mattoon
Grant amount: $25,000, on June 21, 1901
Library opened: 1903
Worth noting: 1995 addition was designed to match the library’s original style as closely as possible.
Paris Carnegie Public Library
Location: 207 S. Main St., Paris
Grant amount: $18,000, on March 14, 1902
Library opened: 1904
Worth noting: Designed by Charles Henry & Son of Akron, Ohio
Paxton Carnegie Library
Location: 254 S. Market St., Paxton
Grant amount: $10,000, on March 20, 1903
Library opened: 1903
Worth noting: Designed by architect Paul O. Moratz of Bloomington, known for working on the city’s historic White Place neighborhood. Library has been restored with original furnishings, including the oak circulation desk.
Peoria Public Library – Lincoln Branch
Location: 1312 W. Lincoln Ave., Peoria
Grant amount: $20,000, on Dec. 13, 1909
Library opened: 1911
Worth noting: First dedicated library on Peoria’s south side. Classical Revival style designed by Hotchkiss and Harris of Peoria.
Shelbyville Public Library
Location: 154 N. Broadway, Shelbyville
Grant amount: $10,000, on Jan. 22, 1903
Library opened: 1905
Worth noting: Classic French Renaissance style with arches, fluted pilasters and fireplaces. Renovations in 1995 brought back period furnishings, including lighting fixtures, and concealed the air conditioning system.
Streator Public Library
Location: 130 S. Park St., Streator
Grant amount: $35,000, on Feb. 19, 1901
Library opened: 1903
Worth noting: Classical Revival style designed by Patton & Miller. Library has original grand staircase, woodwork, shelves, stained glass, and many of the original oak tables. Two-story rotunda has murals installed in 1905 and depicting scenes of Shakespeare, Longfellow and Socrates.
Tuscola Public Library
Location: 112 E. Sale St., Tuscola
Grant amount: $10,000, on April 13, 1903
Library opened: 1904
Worth noting: Classical Revival style
Sources: Individual library websites, Wikipedia
