On the books: Carnegie libraries of Central Illinois

From 1883 to 1929, Scottish-American businessman Andrew Carnegie donated much of his wealth to build public libraries worldwide, including 1,689 in the U.S. and 106 right here in Illinois. Another five Carnegie libraries were built at Illinois colleges.

Coming from an immigrant family, Carnegie believed in hard work as the path to success, with books and education being a major part of that path. While his libraries varied in design style, most did include a staircase leading up to the main doorway, symbolizing a person’s elevation by learning, and a lamppost or lantern near the entrance, as a symbol of enlightenment.

Carnegie’s libraries also made open-shelf, self-service collections the norm. Previously, most libraries’ stacks were closed to the public, and patrons had to ask staffers to retrieve books for them.

Central Illinois has 15 Carnegie buildings that continue to operate as public libraries. Here are the details:

Arcola Public Library

Location: 407 E. Main St., Arcola

Grant amount: $10,000, on March 27, 1903

Library opened: 1905

Worth noting: Designed by architect Paul O. Moratz of Bloomington, known for working on the city’s historic White Place neighborhood. Library features a gabled portico entrance, tiled foyer, domed atrium, and roof cornice and cupola, all in the Classical Revival style.

Ayer Public Library District

Location: 208 Locust St., Delavan

Grant amount: $10,000, on April 25, 1911

Library opened: 1914

Worth noting: Classical Revival style

Carnegie-Schuyler Library

Location: 303 E. 2nd St., Pana

Grant amount: $14,000, on Jan. 31, 1911

Library opened: 1913

Worth noting: The library was named Carnegie-Schuyler for Andrew Carnegie, who donated the funds, and Henry N. Schuyler, who donated the land.

Charleston Carnegie Public Library

Location: 712 6th St., Charleston

Grant amount: $15,000, on Oct. 3, 1901

Library opened: 1904

Worth noting: 2008 addition was made to match original style; library maintains original wood trim, coffered ceilings and fireplaces.

El Paso District Library

Location: 149 W. 1st St., El Paso

Grant amount: $6,000, on Sept. 1, 1905

Library opened: 1907

Worth noting: Designed by architect Paul O. Moratz of Bloomington, known for working on the city’s historic White Place neighborhood. Richardson Romanesque design features rounded turrets on either side of the front door linked together by an arch.

Havana Public Library

Location: 201 W. Adams St., Havana

Grant amount: $8,000, on Oct. 3, 1900

Library opened: 1902

Worth noting: Blonde brick building in Classical Revival style with four bays separated by five Ionic pilasters.

LaSalle Public Library

Location: 305 Marquette St., LaSalle

Grant amount: $25,000, on June 2, 1904

Library opened: 1907

Worth noting: Designed by architect Victor Matteson, based in both LaSalle and Chicago

Lincoln Public Library District

Location: 725 Pekin St., Lincoln

Grant amount: $25,000, on March 6, 1901

Library opened: 1903

Worth noting: Designed by W.A. Otis of Chicago. Classical Revival design features entrance portico, red tile roof and cornices.

Mattoon Public Library

Location: 1600 Charleston Ave., Mattoon

Grant amount: $25,000, on June 21, 1901

Library opened: 1903

Worth noting: 1995 addition was designed to match the library’s original style as closely as possible.

Paris Carnegie Public Library

Location: 207 S. Main St., Paris

Grant amount: $18,000, on March 14, 1902

Library opened: 1904

Worth noting: Designed by Charles Henry & Son of Akron, Ohio

Paxton Carnegie Library

Location: 254 S. Market St., Paxton

Grant amount: $10,000, on March 20, 1903

Library opened: 1903

Worth noting: Designed by architect Paul O. Moratz of Bloomington, known for working on the city’s historic White Place neighborhood. Library has been restored with original furnishings, including the oak circulation desk.

Peoria Public Library – Lincoln Branch

Location: 1312 W. Lincoln Ave., Peoria

Grant amount: $20,000, on Dec. 13, 1909

Library opened: 1911

Worth noting: First dedicated library on Peoria’s south side. Classical Revival style designed by Hotchkiss and Harris of Peoria.

Shelbyville Public Library

Location: 154 N. Broadway, Shelbyville

Grant amount: $10,000, on Jan. 22, 1903

Library opened: 1905

Worth noting: Classic French Renaissance style with arches, fluted pilasters and fireplaces. Renovations in 1995 brought back period furnishings, including lighting fixtures, and concealed the air conditioning system.

Streator Public Library

Location: 130 S. Park St., Streator

Grant amount: $35,000, on Feb. 19, 1901

Library opened: 1903

Worth noting: Classical Revival style designed by Patton & Miller. Library has original grand staircase, woodwork, shelves, stained glass, and many of the original oak tables. Two-story rotunda has murals installed in 1905 and depicting scenes of Shakespeare, Longfellow and Socrates.

Tuscola Public Library

Location: 112 E. Sale St., Tuscola

Grant amount: $10,000, on April 13, 1903

Library opened: 1904

Worth noting: Classical Revival style

LIBRARIES NO MORE — Chillicothe, DeLand, Greenup, Peru and Taylorville have buildings that once served as Carnegie libraries, but have since been repurposed for other uses. — Decatur, Pekin and Springfield once had Carnegie libraries, but they were all demolished in the 1970s.