ATLANTA — The Olympia school board voted unanimously Monday night to begin the process of drafting a property tax referendum to increase the district's revenue over the coming years.

There were several driving forces behind the vote: competitive wages for teachers and staff and upkeep and upgrades of school facilities, especially a new gym floor.

But there was one singular issue at hand for many in attendance at the board meeting: saving the district's pool.

The vote came at the end of a long meeting on Aug. 7 in which Superintendent Laura O'Donnell and Assistant Superintendent Andy Walsh broke down the Stanford-based district's financial situation over the last several years and its needs going forward.

O'Donnell said the pool has been a major sticking point for the district's communities.

"There's been more discussion around this pool item than any other item since I started in 2020, and I started when COVID was happening," she said. "So the board has taken this very seriously. They've looked at all avenues.

"And it just became clear to them, the subcommittee — buildings and grounds — started this conversation. While we have a club OCS (Olympia Country Swimmers) that's willing and has raised over $250,000, at the end of the day it's the district's responsibility to maintain this pool for the next 50 years," O'Donnell said after Monday's meeting.

She said the subcommittee recommended, first and foremost, to seek additional revenue. "The only consistent, valid and reliable revenue stream is additional tax dollars," O'Donnell said.

The board first started considering the pool's future in December 2022 when it learned the pool's heating system, some 50 years old, is close to failing.

Since then, there have been three options posited by architects and officials: complete repair at a cost of more than $2.7 million, fill in the pool space and transform it for about $1 million or continue using it as is until the mechanics completely fail. But hope remains.

"We did meet with the Olympia Country Swimmers last week and we shared with them (this plan) at that time. They've been very interested in working alongside of us," the superintendent said.

"The door's not closed; we feel like it's a huge investment. And the community needs to weigh in on whether we move forward with that."

The potential referendum is expected to appear on the March 19, 2024, ballot.

O'Donnell explained that there are several other financial needs the district must address. Among the most important were teacher recruitment and retention as well as updating school facilities like doors and windows to meet current school safety standards.

Walsh said that the district currently sits in a multimillion-dollar deficit for both construction needs and education needs, totaling over $5 million.

He said the district works diligently to find which positions are essential and which can be retired at the end of each year but, ultimately, letting a "handful of teachers go" would not fix their problems.

Adding an unexpected expenditure, O'Donnell and Walsh said that the high school's gymnasium floor needs to be replaced following the April 13 roof fire.

While, initially, the floor was deemed to be undamaged by the fire and rescue crews, water leakage from recent storms have caused the district to rethink this, Walsh said.

According to Walsh, engineers found the the surface of the floor was at the threshold of moisture levels, around 15%, but the subfloor was measured at 23%, meaning the whole floor needs to be replaced.

All of these financial burdens came to a head when Walsh explained that the district's state funding has been significantly reduced going back over a decade.

During his presentation, Walsh showed that, prior to 2010, the district was receiving over $4 million annually from the state while now, not adjusted for inflation, the district was receiving just over $3 million and that intervening years showed state support as low as about $2 million.

Walsh said that, if state funding had remained steady, "we'd be in a much different financial state that we are right now. Again this is not what anybody or the citizens of Olympia school district had any control over."

Other items discussed included a new approach to the district's crisis plan evacuation protocols following the April fire at Olympia High.

Walsh explained that parents and guardians will have a type of "tear-away" card that details their student's information so that, once congregated at the evacuation area, it will be easier for school staff and emergency services to reunite the families with their students.

The board also heard about costs for repairing the roof at Olympia Elementary South, which would require the removal and reinstallation of solar panels.

The board also voted to approve the sale of two school buses, the purchase of one utility vehicle and combining two half-day education improvement days into one for the coming calendar.

Editor's note: This story will be updated.

