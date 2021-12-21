 Skip to main content
Olympia High School centers de-stressing

De-Stress Fest

Staff members serve up hot chocolate to students at Olympia High School as part of "De-Stress Fest." 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

STANFORD — Olympia High School students had a special chance last Friday to explore healthy ways to manage stress as they navigated finals. “De-Stress Fest” was hosted by the school’s counseling department, National Honor Society and Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports Team.

“We just wanted to provide an opportunity for students to stop just focusing on academics only,” said College and Career Counselor Lisa Steve.

The Stanford-based district has been using “Pathway Days” at its high school for about three years now, Steve said. The monthly events give students a chance to explore options post-high school. The “De-Stress Fest” used the December day to provide activities for students to healthily cope with any stress they were experiencing.

The school had hosted a “De-Stress Fest” in 2019 as well, before the pandemic, Steve said. That event had just been in the gym, while Friday’s was expanded to all of the school, with different activities in different rooms.

De-Stress Fest

Students sit and relax during Olympia High School's "De-Stress Fest" as other students play board games in the background. 

“We wanted to provide a variety of different settings for students based on their needs,” she said.

Quiet spaces included a therapy dog and board games, with yoga providing students with an active but calming option, Steve said. For those who had some energy to work off, there was a dodgeball tournament, which even included a faculty team.

“The students really enjoy when they get to be involved with the faculty doing fun things,” Steve said.

Even before the pandemic, school life could be a significant source of stress for teenagers, a 2014 American Psychological Association study found. Students reported feeling more stressed than adults did, and were more likely to feel their stress was above a healthy level.

De-Stress Fest

Students line up at the dodgeball tournament at Olympia High School on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, as part of a school-wide time to de-stress at the end of the semester. 

The counseling department wants to encourage students to find healthy ways to cope with that stress, Steve said. Olympia High School is on a block schedule which means many of the classes are wrapping up at semester, adding extra stress as students know these finals will directly impact their final grades.

Part of the goal of the pathway days is to help students develop the soft skills that they will use in their adult lives, including stress management. It was great to see students being active and interested in developing those skills, Steve said. While this is the biggest event focused on de-stressing the counseling department does, it is a year-long topic for them.

“It’s always definitely a focus of ours,” she said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

