Olympia FFA to host plant sale

STANFORD — The Olympia High School Future Farmers of America chapter will be holding its annual plant sale for weekends in April and May.

The plant sale is scheduled for April 30 and May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days at the high school's green house.

The students have grown more than 45 varieties of plants, a press release from the school said. Plants include flowers, herbs and vegetables. Students plant plugs and seeds at the start of spring semester and then care for them throughout the term before selling them.

They will also be selling yard decorations and metal planters. Anyone interested in those items should contact Bryce Hoffman by calling the high school at 309-379-5911 or bryce.hoffman@olympia.org.

Proceeds go to the Olympia High School FFA chapter.

