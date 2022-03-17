Olympia FFA to host plant sale

Olympia High School horticulture students care for plants they will sell at their annual plant sale on April 30 and May 7.
Connor Wood
STANFORD — The
Olympia High School Future Farmers of America chapter will be holding its annual plant sale for weekends in April and May.
The plant sale is scheduled for April 30 and May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days at the high school's green house.
The students have grown more than 45 varieties of plants, a press release from the school said. Plants include flowers, herbs and vegetables. Students plant plugs and seeds at the start of spring semester and then care for them throughout the term before selling them.
They will also be selling yard decorations and metal planters. Anyone interested in those items should contact Bryce Hoffman by calling the high school at 309-379-5911 or
bryce.hoffman@olympia.org. Proceeds go to the Olympia High School FFA chapter.
Photos: ISU women's basketball learns of first round NCAA tournament opponent
031422-blm-spt-4isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie raised her hands as she reacted to the naming of the team's first-round playoff berth opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031422-blm-spt-3isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball JuJu Redmond waits to hear her opponent in the first-round playoff berth of the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Watch now: Kristen Gillespie addresses the ISU fans at Redbird Arena
031422-blm-spt-2isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie, right, and assistant coaches Scott Gillespie and Mariah Brawner-Henley, wait pensively for their first-round playoff berth in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
CHEERING THEIR NCAA BERTH
Illinois State women's basketball head coach Kristen Gillespie, center, raised her arms as she and her players reacted to learning their first-round opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022. The Redbirds will face Iowa, the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Region, in the first round Friday at Iowa City. For a story on ISU's first trip to the NCAA since 2008, see
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031422-blm-spt-5isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team players Jada Stinson and DeAnna Wilson reacted to their first-round playoff berth opponent announcement in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031422-blm-spt-6isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie, is congratulated by Leanna Bordner, Senior Deputy Director of Athletics, after they learned of the team's first-round playoff berth in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022. Bordner is credited as being a member of the team that brought Gillespie to ISU.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031422-blm-spt-7isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team member Mary Crompton, left, jokes with fans and head coach Kristen Gillespie, right, as she talked about the Redbird's first-round playoff game against Iowa in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031422-blm-spt-8isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie addresses the crowd of Redbird fans who listened to the announcement of the first-round playoff berth opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031422-blm-spt-9isuncaa
Illinois State women's basketball team member Kayel Newland, left, is photographed with the team's Missouri Valley championship trophy by teammate Mary Crompton, right, during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
