Olympia FFA supporters to host dinner and auction

STANFORD — Olympia High School FFA is hosting its second annual Alumni Dinner and Auction next month.
The dinner and auction is scheduled for Feb. 11 in the Olympia High School Gymnasium with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and live auction at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the dinner are $30 and can be bought from FFA Advisor Bryce Hoffman at
bryce.hoffman@olympia.org or by calling 309-379-5911 ext. 9317.
FFA, formerly Future Farmers of America, provides
additional agricultural education opportunities for students, including through competitions. The Olympia chapter also hosts a plant sale in the spring to help with fundraising.
The proceeds from the event will help support the Olympia FFA chapter and its scholarship program. It is being hosted by the alumni and other supporters.
The high school is located at 7832 N. 100 East Road, Stanford.
Debbie Ruff, one of the organizers of the Livingston County Conservation and Agriculture Expo, talks about the history and importance of the event.
5 resolutions you can actually keep
Daily gratitude journal
Life can be overwhelming, but taking five minutes a day to write in a gratitude journal can keep the glass half full. This
guided journal prompts you to write down daily affirmations, things you’re grateful for, and acts of kindness, but even adding a daily gratitude note in your phone can bring more positive energy into 2023.
Spend less time on screens
With more of us working from home, spending the whole day on a screen isn’t out of the ordinary. This year, schedule some screen-free time daily to enjoy a long walk or a chat with friends and family.
Join a book club
It’s easy to be ambitious on Jan. 1, but when our busy lives get in the way leisure activities like reading tend to be the first to go. Joining an
online or in-person book club is a great way to meet new friends and stay on top of your reading goals.
Learn a new skill
Have you ever wanted to make the perfect crème brûlée? Or maybe you’d like to change your own tire? With countless YouTube tutorials, learning a skill has never been easier. Sites like
Udemy and Coursera make learning more about a new subject more accessible than ever.
Give back by volunteering
Doing something kind for others is the perfect way to enrich your life in 2023. Whether your cause is fundraising for cancer research or getting more shelter dogs adopted, sites such as
VolunteerMatch can help you find local opportunities.
If your goal is to get fit, you don’t need to break the bank on expensive home equipment, a gym membership or personal training.
SmartAsset explains what the 50/30/20 budget is and how to implement it.
Lazzoni Modern Furniture compiled a list of 15 interior design trends for 2023, from upcycling to nature-inspired spaces.
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.