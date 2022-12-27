Olympia FFA supporters to host dinner and auction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
120222-blm-loc-4namesfaces2.jpg (copy)

Olympia FFA members pose in front of Lucas Oil Stadium before the opening session of the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October. Alumni and supporters of the group are hosting a dinner and auction on Feb. 11, 2023. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

STANFORD — Olympia High School FFA is hosting its second annual Alumni Dinner and Auction next month. 

The dinner and auction is scheduled for  Feb. 11 in the Olympia High School Gymnasium with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and live auction at 7 p.m. 

Tickets for the dinner are $30 and can be bought from FFA Advisor Bryce Hoffman at bryce.hoffman@olympia.org or by calling 309-379-5911 ext. 9317.

FFA, formerly Future Farmers of America, provides additional agricultural education opportunities for students, including through competitions. The Olympia chapter also hosts a plant sale in the spring to help with fundraising.

The proceeds from the event will help support the Olympia FFA chapter and its scholarship program. It is being hosted by the alumni and other supporters. 

The high school is located at 7832 N. 100 East Road, Stanford.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

