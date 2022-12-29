Objections filed against two Unit 5 school board candidates

BLOOMINGTON — Two candidates for school board in McLean County Unit 5 may be removed from the ballot following objections to their nominating filings.

The McLean County Electoral Board plans to hold a hearing Tuesday to consider objections filed against candidates Alex Williams and Mark Adams II.

Candidate Dennis Frank filed the objection against Williams and candidate Brad Wurth filed the objection against Adams.

Frank's filed objection says the county name was missing from Williams’ statement of candidacy and that he was the only candidate not to fill out the section.

Wurth’s objection said Adams had used the wrong petition form, using Form P-4, labeled “Non-partisan petition: non-municipal and commission form of municipality” rather than form P-7 for school board candidates. All other candidates used Form P-7, the objection said.

Adams told The Pantagraph he does not have much to say publicly right now, but plans to be at the hearing.

Williams said he was made aware of the objection on Wednesday and feels confident he will remain on the ballot. He, too, plans to be at Tuesday's hearing.

"I will follow the process that they provided for me," he said.

Wurth called it an "unfortunate situation," and said he holds no ill will toward Adams and wishes him the best. He trusts the electoral board to make the appropriate decision.

"It's not a thing you do lightly," Wurth said. "(...) but at the same time, we are the checks and balances."

Going through nominating papers and filing objections as needed seem to be the normal system now, Frank said. He said he is not necessarily a fan of the objection system, but acknowledges it is how elections work.

“I'm new in the political process, but it seems like it's the standard,” he said.

Objections were filed in the county board election earlier this year, with the McLean County Electoral Board overruling the objections but a judge later upholding them and removing the candidates from the ballot. Several of the removed candidates filed as write-ins and were elected to the board.

Objections were also filed against three people who filed for Town of Normal offices that either do not exist or are not elected. That process is ongoing. Normal also had objections in a request to hold a referendum on electing the council by districts.

In 2019, objections led two Unit 5 candidates, Elise Albers and Mollie Emery, to withdraw from the election. Emery is running again this election.

The McLean County Electoral Board consists of one representative each from the county clerk’s office, the circuit clerk’s office and the state’s attorney’s office, said County Clerk Kathy Michael.

The board plans to meet in the Community Room of the Government Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

