NORMAL — The Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Foundation announced Thursday they will award grants to 19 school journalism programs throughout the state.

Among the schools is Normal West High School, which will receive $1,500 to purchase a camera with two lenses and to pay for printing costs for the student newspaper.

Normal West's journalism course was discontinued at the end of the 2021-22 school year because of "dropping numbers and interest," according to the school's grant application. However, in the 2023-24 school year, Normal West is "revamping the course and bringing it back."

Normal West also hopes to bring back the school's printed student newspaper, which has existed solely online for about a decade, according to the grant application.

Eighteen of the 19 schools are high schools and the other a elementary school. The awards are part of the Illinois High School Journalism Grants Program and financially sponsored by IFB for the third year.

More than $25,000 in grants will be given to the schools this fall to help pay for a variety of items, including laptops, cameras, broadcasting equipment, printing costs, website hosting fees and more.

The grant recipients were approved by the Illinois Press Foundation Board of Directors' Education Committee.

