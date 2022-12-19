Normal West principal named next Fieldcrest superintendent

MINONK — The Normal West High School principal will be the next superintendent at Minonk-based Fieldcrest Community Unit School District 6.

Dave Johnson’s contract, to start next school year, was approved at the Fieldcrest board meeting on Monday. His resignation, effective June 30, 2023, was part of personnel items passed at the McLean County Unit 5 board meeting last week.

Johnson has led Normal West for the past 11 years and has been with the school since it opened in 1995, first teaching chemistry and then as an assistant and then associate principal.

He said he sees it as an opportunity to bring his experience and talents to a new setting, which is much smaller and lacks the urban core Unit 5 has in Normal. He said he has enjoyed his time at Unit 5 but also appreciated getting to know the people at Fieldcrest and the new opportunities the new position brings.

“The people here have been great to work with,” he said.

Fieldcrest covers Minonk along with Dana, Wenona, Toluca and Rutland. It has around 850 students across four schools.

“The board, really as a whole, we felt like he was a good fit for Fieldcrest,” said Board President MyKin Bernardi.

Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a master’s degree from Illinois State University. He also has a superintendent certification, he said.

Former Superintendent Kari Rockwell submitted her resignation on June 13 to take a job at a nonprofit in northern Illinois.

Gary Miller has been serving as interim superintendent at Fieldcrest this school year, but on a part-time basis to avoid exceeded retirement system requirements. He had previously worked at the Watseka and St. George school districts.

The district has been working with the Illinois Association of School Boards on the search. It was a big help, as many of the board members had not been through the process before, Bernardi said. It was a big job and they are excited to have wrapped up the process, Bernardi added.

Johnson was chosen from five interviewees who visited the district in October. That field was narrowed to three who came back for second-round interviews in November, a press release from the school said.

Johnson’s base salary will be around $125,000, Bernardi said. His full contract will be posted on the school district website at a later date.

One of Johnson’s projects at the start will be wrapping up an ongoing construction project. The board approved base bids and some alternates for Phase 3 at the high school, which includes parking lot and other surface work, at its board meeting.

It tabled some other alternates until a later meeting. Work on the project is expected to wrap up in fall 2023.

Despite being spread across several municipalities, Fieldcrest tries to build and emphasize community, Bernardi said. That is something she felt Johnson meshed well with.

“It just seemed like he was the right person for the job,” she said.