NORMAL — A Normal Community High School senior's artwork is being featured in an exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

Tianna Bond, 17, is one of 38 teens with work represented in the Juried Art Exhibition as part of the museum's Black Creativity Program. The exhibition includes work from more than 100 Black artists nationwide who summitted their art in the fall for a chance at winning first, second or third place in either the adult or teen categories.

Bond's self-portrait, titled "Pieces of Me," won third place in the teen category, and will be on display through April 23.

"Honestly, I really did not think that I was gonna get as far as I did," Bond said. "I had never really heard about (the exhibit) before until last year, so I was like, 'I'll just try it and see what happens.'"

Jennifer Kelly, an art teacher and art department chair at Normal Community High School, said she constantly shares competitions and opportunities like this with her students, in hopes that they can share their art with other students from around the state and country.

"I want them to have opportunities," she said. "You are never going to know until you try, and if you have an interest, you might as well get you feet wet."

The museum exhibit features a range of artwork, including paintings, drawings, fine art prints, sculptures, ceramics, photos and mixed-media pieces.

Bond said she decided to submit her work the day before deadline and specifically chose the self-portrait because it was part of an assignment in Kelly's class.

"This was the first time I'd ever done a collage and I wanted to try something different," Bond said. "Once it was done, I was proud of myself."

She made the portrait out of paint samples from a local home improvement store that she then cut into smaller pieces and glued onto paper to create a collage.

"Tianna does a really nice job of having some meaningful connection to the projects that we do, whether I'm asking them to look into themselves for that or not," Kelly said. "Not every project we do is self-reflection, but I enjoy that she does this, that she has some kind of way to make it interesting for her. She makes it her own."

Bond said she likes using art to incorporate herself and explore her identity as a Black women in various mediums, especially if it has to with realism.

She visited the Museum of Science and Industry exhibit in February and said she enjoyed seeing her work alongside that of other Black artists.

Bond said she is still figuring out what she wants to do after high school, but plans to hone her skills in ceramics, drawing and painting.

"The experience itself was just so eye-opening, and everybody was encouraging you," Bond said. "It really inspired me that I want to take this on and be able to sell my artwork eventually."

To see Bond's self-portrait and other pieces, visit www.tinyurl.com/juried-art-exhibition.

