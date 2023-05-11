NORMAL — The Normal Rotary Club recognized eight local students during a scholarship awards reception on Wednesday.
Seven of the eight students were awarded $1,000 scholarships to be used toward their education after high school.
An additional $1,000 Agriculture Education Scholarship was awarded to an ag student.
Students who received scholarships include Sonika Tamilarasan, Normal Community; Avani Rai, Normal Community; Evan Kraft, Normal Community; Amanda Egge, Normal West; Amaya Hursey, Normal West; Kylie Allen, University High; Steven Luesing, Tri-Valley; and Kameron Myers, Tri-Valley.
Kraft was the recipient of the ag education scholarship. Luesing and Myers are both students in the Bloomington Area Career Center program.
High school seniors who demonstrated a commitment to service, citizenship and leadership were encouraged to apply for the scholarship.
Finalists were chosen from a pool of applicants to participate in face-to-face interviews with members of the Normal Rotary Club Scholarship Committee. The winners were selected from the interviewees.
