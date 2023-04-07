NORMAL — Eight area teachers are finalists for the first Illinois State University College of Education Teacher of the Year awards.

Fifteen teachers, all graduates of ISU, were named as semi-finalists in the first annual ISU Teacher of the Year program. There are three categories with five finalists each: Teacher of the Year, Legacy Teacher Award and Laboratory Schools Teacher of the Year.

Winners will be announced during a private event on Friday, April 14.

Three teachers in The Pantagraph's coverage area are among the finalists for the Legacy Teacher Award. This award honors those with more than 25 years of teaching experience and who are teaching or retired, while Teacher of the Year goes those with at least 10 years experience who are still teaching, the college's director of communications, Molly Davis, said.

The Legacy finalists are Julie Hinman at Normal West High School, Michael Soares at Pontiac Township High School and Lisa Tomlin at Normal West High School.

Hinman earned her master’s in 1996. She has worked as an art teacher and started the Entrepreneurs Program where high school seniors found startups.

Soares earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from ISU, in 1995, 2004 and 2018, respectively. Along with teaching, he is involved in conservation, including through Operation Endangered Species, a student-led project that rehabilitates alligator snapping turtles.

Tomlin earned her bachelor’s in 1990 and master’s in 1998. She has worked at Normal West since 1995, where she helped start the student council and helped create a cadaver dissection academy for McLean County students.

The other finalists for the Legacy Teacher Award are Delores Lloyd at Rantoul City Schools and Shari Stahl, a Springfield-based teacher for the blind and visually impaired who works with 14 school districts.

The five Laboratory Schools Teacher of the Year finalists are Courtney Boznos at Thomas Metcalf Laboratory School, Vickie Graziano at University High School, Cassandra Mattoon at Metcalf, Maggy Proctor at U-High and Kevin Thompson at U-High.

The finalists for Teacher of the Year are:

Nicholas Hostert of Palatine

Andrea Mear of Pingree Grove

Bonnie Pollock of Bentonville, Arkansas

Lauren Sheehan of Oak Lawn

Patricia Valente of Rantoul

Photos: Eastern Illinois University faculty strike