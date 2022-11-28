Normal playground updated to provide greater accessibility

NORMAL — The playground at Carden Park is once again filled with excited Prairieland Elementary students, yelling and playing on the upgraded equipment.

“Overall, they’re going to be real excited to get out here, all of them,” said Principal Scott Peters.

Officials from the Town of Normal and McLean County Unit 5 reopened the playground on Monday, with fifth grade students from Prairieland Elementary helping Mayor Chris Koos cut the ribbon. Prairieland students have often used the playground in the past, and on Monday, they were happy to start breaking in the equipment.

The updates added new equipment and improved accessibility to the playground. The park is owned by the town, which paid for the updates, though the Prairieland PTO donated a merry-go-round.

Greater accessibility is a key feature in the developments, which include a rubberized surface in place of mulch and ramps to access the various levels.

“The surface alone just makes it much more accessible to all kids,” said Doug Damery, director of parks and recreation for the Town of Normal.

Some of the individual activities included on the playground are also inclusive, though Damery did note that the playground is not completely accessible at every level.

The new playground cost around $180,000, he said, and came in pieces that were put together by town staff after being delivered in parts from GameTime. Planning started in September 2021, and installation started this past August.

The installation process has also been informative for the students, Peters said. They were eager for the work to wrap up.

“It’s also has been neat for the kids to watch the process,” he said.

The students also got to pick out the equipment's orange, green and blue color scheme.

The changes are part of an ongoing process to add playground equipment that can better accommodate all kids, a push happening across the playground industry, Damery said. Normal is seeking to follow a larger trend that takes playgrounds beyond simply meeting standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

At 20 years old, the playground was on the older side and is heavily used, making it a good choice to be the first to receive the updates, he said. The town's next target is the East Detention Basin park, 205 Park Drag Lane.

“This is the new standard we’re trying to meet,” he said.

The new playground will benefit students but also families in the area, Peters said, as it is used by residents outside of school hours.

“We are all going to benefit in the neighborhood area,” he said.

Playgrounds give kids a chance to play and interact, building their physical, social and emotional skills, Koos said. He was glad the town could work with Unit 5 on the updates.

“Truly, playgrounds are one of the most fundamental amenities municipalities can provide,” he said.