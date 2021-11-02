Normal High's pork sandwich in running for best in state

NORMAL — Normal Community High School is one of four Illinois high schools in contention for being recognized as having the best concession stand pork chop sandwich in the state.
The
Illinois High School A ssociation and Illinois Pork Producers Association announced the four schools, which they are calling the "Flavorful Four" on Monday. The other three schools are Cambridge High School, Carlinville High School and Lemont High School. There were originally 79 schools in the competition.
The winner is selected by votes from the public. Voting runs through Friday at 8 a.m. at
hsa.org/PorkAndPigskins.
Photos: Tri-Valley football team outlasts Rockridge at Downs
103121-blm-spt-11downs
Tri-Valley wide receiver Noah Streenz (24) pulls down a long pass against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 3A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli was all smiles as he leaps across the goal line to score the winning touchdown against Rockridge in the Vikings' 47-42 victory Saturday in a Class 2A first-round playoff game at Downs.
Tri-Valley linebacker William Masters (4) takes down Rockridge halfback Peyton Locke (26) in their Class 2A first-round playoff game Saturday at Downs.
Tri-Valley running back Blake Regenold (34) is chased by Rockridge lineman Sam Buser (60) and linebacker George Starks (56) during their Class 2A first-round playoff game Saturday at Downs.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Nathan Simon pulls down a pass against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Naoh Streenz (24) pulls down a pass that set up the winning touchdown against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli crosses the plane of the end zone to score a touchdown against Rockridge in the second quarter of their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley defensive back Grant Fatima (10) breaks up a pass intended for Rockridge wide receiver Nate Henry (12) in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli scored a second quarter touchdown against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley wide receiver Noah Streenz pulled down a pass against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli runs against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley running back Blake Regenold scores a touchdown against Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli celebrated with his teammates as they defeated Rockridge in their IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Downs, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
