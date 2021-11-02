 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal High's pork sandwich in running for best in state

  • 0
Normal Community football

Normal Community linemen are covered with mud as they took on Blue Island in their IHSA first round championship game, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The school's concession stand is in the final four for having the best pork chop sandwich. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Normal Community High School is one of four Illinois high schools in contention for being recognized as having the best concession stand pork chop sandwich in the state. 

Watch now: Davis, Normal Community run past Blue Island Eisenhower in 7A playoffs

The Illinois High School Association and Illinois Pork Producers Association announced the four schools, which they are calling the "Flavorful Four" on Monday. The other three schools are Cambridge High School, Carlinville High School and Lemont High School. There were originally 79 schools in the competition. 

The winner is selected by votes from the public. Voting runs through Friday at 8 a.m. at hsa.org/PorkAndPigskins.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CDC advisers recommend Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News