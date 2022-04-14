Normal Community student's artwork to be displayed in US Capitol

PEORIA — Normal Community High School student Isha Gollapudi won first place in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition held at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Her work, titled "Golden Repair," will be hung in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Illinois Congressmen Darin LaHood announced all of the competition's winners from the 18th District.

Second-place winners were Laura Pokarney from Washington Community High School for "Experimental Imagination" and Ally Unruh from Dunlap High School for "A Word Memorial." Both of their pieces will be displayed in LaHood's office in Washington, D.C.

Honorable mentions include "Falling" by Zoe Idhe from Henry-Senachwine High School; "Blue Eyes" by Isabella Turner from Illinois Valley Central High School; "The Spotted Cow" by Alize Welker from Peoria Notre Dame High School; and "Hands" by Michael Meinert from Metamora Township High School.

Idhe and Turner's work will be displayed in LaHood's Peoria office, and Welker and Meinert's work will be displayed in the Bloomington office.

The competition is an annual opportunity for high school students to showcase their artistic ability in Central and West-Central Illinois.

Participants were judged anonymously by a volunteer-based panel, and winners were selected by a cumulative vote.

This was the seventh Congressional Art Show hosted by LaHood. A total of 142 entries were received from 12 schools throughout the 18th District.

The artwork from all winners will be on display through Saturday, April 30, at the Peoria Riverfront Museum during regular hours. There is no cost to view the display.

