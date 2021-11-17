 Skip to main content
Normal Community pork sandwich deemed best in state

NORMAL — Normal Community High School has beat 76 schools in the state in having the best concession stand pork chop sandwich. The Pork and Pigskins competition was hosted by the Illinois High School Association and the Illinois Pork Producers Association

More than 100,000 votes were cast between the last four schools in the competition. The "Flavorful 4" included Normal Community, Cambridge High School, Carlinville High School and Lemont High School.

IHSA and McLean County Unit 5 announced the win on Facebook on Wednesday.

Normal Community's concession stand, A-Train, is named for former football player Adam Denzer, who died in a 2008 farming accident. He had worked as a pork producer and for the school district after graduating. 

Along with the Golden Spatula, the high school also wins a $500 reimbursement on next year's pork purchases and a championship banner. The prizes will be present on Nov. 26 at the IHSA Class 6A Football State Championship game in DeKalb. IPPA is providing the prizes. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

