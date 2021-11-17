Normal Community pork sandwich deemed best in state

Normal Community quarterback Chase Mackey waits for the snap during the Nov. 5 Class 7A second-round playoff game against Jacobs at Algonquin. Jacobs ended the Ironmen's season with a 17-7 victory. Normal Community's concession stand's pork chop sandwich has been named the best in the state.
Jim Benson
The A-Train Concession Stand serves food at Normal Community High School football games.
More than 100,000 votes were cast between the last four schools in the competition. The "Flavorful 4" included Normal Community, Cambridge High School, Carlinville High School and Lemont High School.
IHSA and McLean County Unit 5 announced the win on Facebook on Wednesday.
Normal Community's concession stand, A-Train, is named for former football player Adam Denzer, who died in a 2008 farming accident. He had worked as a pork producer and for the school district after graduating.
Along with the Golden Spatula, the high school also wins a $500 reimbursement on next year's pork purchases and a championship banner. The prizes will be present on Nov. 26 at the IHSA Class 6A Football State Championship game in DeKalb. IPPA is providing the prizes.
