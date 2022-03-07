 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New nursing doctoral program opens at Illinois State University

Hannah Corley, left, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, a laboratory instructor at Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University, shows students how to apply a breathing mask to a patient while working in the school's simulation lab April 24, 2019. The college has opened up applications for its new PhD program for people who hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

NORMAL — Applications are open for a new doctoral program for people who have Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees at the Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University. 

The program allows BSN degree holders to complete their doctorate part-time online. It can be completed in four years, with classes starting in the fall.

Online courses are mostly asynchronous, allowing students to complete the classwork on their own schedule. Students will also have a faculty mentor for the program, the university said. 

Applications are due by July 15 and are done online. For more information, visit nursing.illinoisstate.edu.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

