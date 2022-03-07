New nursing doctoral program opens at Illinois State University

NORMAL — Applications are open for a new doctoral program for people who have Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees at the Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University.
The program allows BSN degree holders to complete their doctorate part-time online. It can be completed in four years, with classes starting in the fall.
Online courses are mostly asynchronous, allowing students to complete the classwork on their own schedule. Students will also have a faculty mentor for the program, the university said.
Applications are due by July 15 and are done online. For more information, visit nursing.illinoisstate.edu.
