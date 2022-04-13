New math curriculum approved for Bloomington Junior High

BLOOMINGTON — A new math curriculum is on its way to Bloomington Junior High School after a school board vote Wednesday night.

In recommending Illustrative Mathematics by Kendall Hunt Publishing Company, Diane Wolf, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said this will be the first time in Bloomington District 87 history that students in kindergarten through ninth grade will use a common curriculum with the same algebra textbook for eighth and ninth grades.

“Every different company has their own language and verbiage so it’s exciting to know that our students will have access to that (through those school years),” she said.

Wolf said a task force, which included input from teachers, reviewed several options, and the unanimous choice was Illustrative Mathematics, which was approved by the board for kindergarten through fifth grade in February.

"Illustrative Mathematics provides materials in English and Spanish and meets other district requirements for standards and technology.

The new curriculum for sixth through ninth grades will cost $149,000 for initial setup with an annual fee of $60,000 for consumable materials.

Wolf said the district currently pays about $120,000 per year for the junior high curriculum.

“They lock us in for a seven-year rate. It’s the only company I have worked with that has done that,” she said. “It’s very economically sound.”

Professional development for the new curriculum will begin this summer and teachers will have the option to have a soft implementation in the fall, blending the current and new curriculums.

The board also heard a recommendation for a social-emotional learning curriculum that will be paid for by the Illinois Aware grant.

Wolf and grant coordinator Leslie Blockman recommended 7 Mindsets, a curriculum chosen by staff members from BJHS and Bloomington High School. It puts emphasis on building culture within the classroom and ensures students and staff have a common language for discussing topics concerning social-emotional learning for the duration of sixth through 12th grades.

Wolf said she and her team had reached out to Decatur Public Schools, which uses 7 Mindsets, and received positive feedback.

As part of the curriculum, newsletters and updates will be sent to parents and guardians, but Wolf said she wanted to meet with parents to help determine the best method for delivery.

No vote was taken regarding the social-emotional learning program, but Wolf said professional development for this program will begin this summer with implementation beginning in the fall.

In other business, board President Mark Wylie announced Tammy Houtzel, who has been a school board member for seven years, was resigning from the board because she is moving out of the district.

Wylie and Superintendent Barry Reilly each thanked her for her service to the district.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with you,” she said to the board, through tears. “My heart will always be with District 87 so you will always have my support.”

The board will have 60 days to fill her seat. Wylie said they will begin taking applications and interviewing candidates with the goal of selecting a new board member by the June meeting.

