New ISU grad programs to equip students for health, marketing careers

NORMAL — Two new master’s degree programs are launching next school year at Illinois State University to address job demands in health and marketing.

The Master of Public Health and Master of Science in Marketing Analytics are expected to open applications later this school year and have students start the programs in fall semester 2023. Both programs were approved by the Illinois Board of Higher Education last week.

Both programs are also new territory for their departments. The MS in marketing analytics will include the first 4+1 program for the marketing department, letting students get an undergraduate and master’s degree in one five-year stint at ISU. There will also be a standalone master’s program.

“I hope our students get benefits from the program (…) I’m confident about the program,” said Juno Lim, associate professor of marketing, one of the professor who will be teaching in the new program.

The MPH is the first time in around 20 years that the Department of Health Sciences is offering a graduate degree. The MPH program will be online, though some elective courses in other departments might be offered in person.

“The university has done a really good job of working on building up our online infrastructure,” said Chris Grieshaber, health sciences chair and associate professor.

Both new programs will include the opportunity to take courses outside the home department, and even home college, as well.

“Our campus partners have been awesome, everyone is very excited,” Grieshaber said.

Cooperation with other departments adds “breadth and depth” to the program, said Horace Melton, chair and associate professor of marketing. The 4+1 program will help the department go beyond what it can cover in a four-year undergraduate degree, said Professor of Marketing Chiharu Ishida.

During the two-year-long planning process, student surveys and conversations led by Ishida and Lim showed that students felt a similar way.

“They feel like they could learn more if they stayed an additional year,” Ishida said.

It was also clear there is increasing demand for more significant analytics experience in marketing jobs, Ishida and Melton said. The number of jobs in the field is also expected to grow, by about 18% between 2019 and 2029, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Melton said. That far outpaces the overall 4% growth in jobs expected in the same timeframe.

“Marketing has become a more technical field,” he said.

Public health has also seen increased demand in recent years, including the pandemic but also preceding it, Grieshaber said. BLS estimates public health jobs will grow by 11% between 2020 and 2030, and the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health says more than 20,000 additional public health professionals are needed in Illinois.

“We saw during COVID firsthand what a stress on the public health workforce and infrastructure it was,” he said.

According to IBHE documents, by their fifth year the MPH program is expected to have around 50 students and the MS in marketing analytics is expected to have around 40 students.

The Department of Health Sciences already has an online program, which lets people with associate degrees who take the registered health information technician test go on to get a bachelor’s degree in health information management. The program has been rated one of the top health information management online programs in the country, Grieshaber said.

“This won’t be new to us, which is good,” he said.

Topics the new master’s program will cover include epidemiology, public health systems and environmental health.

Both programs plan to start out with existing faculty teaching the courses, including cooperation with other departments.

ISU will be the 16th university in the U.S. to offer a graduate degree in marketing analytics, Lim said. Statewide, the only other graduate program in this field is at Illinois Institute of Technology.

Public health master's programs are more common in the state, including at several public universities. IBHE materials list 13 MPH programs in the state in fall 2020, with eight of those at public universities, including all three University of Illinois campuses. Grieshaber said the department is confident in the studies that have been done which show continued demand beyond what those programs are meeting.

The marketing analytics program grew out of an undergraduate sequence started in 2015 and then a graduate certificate in business analytics that started in 2019, Melton said. So far, more than 95 students have received the graduate certificate.

Students in the program will be learning programming, interpretation and visualization skills that will let them go well beyond just marketing applications, Ishida said.

“We do cover a wide range of business analytics content, so not just marketing analytics,” she said.

Both departments anticipate that applications will go live for their programs in coming months.