NORMAL — The new interim leader of Illinois State University says he was "surprised and humbled" by his appointment to fill the vacancy left when former President Terri Goss Kinzy resigned last week.

Aondover Tarhule, who had served as provost and vice president for academic affairs, was formally chosen for the role by the university's board of trustees on Friday. Asked whether he plans to pursue the position on a permanent basis, Tarhule did not commit either way.

"Ask me again in six months," he said.

The timing of the presidential search will be determined by the board, which has said it would release more information at a later time.

Kinzy and the board formally parted ways Friday after less than two years with her as president. The board approved Kinzy’s separation agreement, which includes a $140,000 payout and stipulation that neither party will address the matter publicly beyond the statements they have already made.

No reason has been given for Kinzy’s mid-year departure. Her contract was set to run through summer 2025. She has not responded to messages seeking comment, but said in a statement distributed by the university last week that she would "pursue other opportunities."

Ani Yazedjian, who has been associate provost since 2019, has been named acting provost.

Tarhule told the board and audience at the meeting that he would "accept this great honor with humility."

“I have the upmost respect for our trustees' judgment and their commitment to Illinois State University,” he said.

Speaking after the meeting, he told reporters that he never would have expected to be in this position when the school year started, and that he was not privy to the private conversations of the board as to when consideration of the transition may have begun.

“I know not much more than everyone else,” he said.

It is an exciting time to be a part of Illinois State University, Tarhule said. He cited upcoming changes like the creation of the College of Engineering, Mennonite College of Nursing adding a facility in Springfield and new programs being developed, including in data analytics and a STEM Master of Business Administration.

“The university is on a very solid foundation,” he said.

In his role as interim president, he will be paid Kinzy's base salary of $375,000, said Kathryn Bohn, the board secretary and interim chair.

Graduate student Steven Lazaroff spoke at the meeting as the only public commenter. He expressed frustration at the lack of transparency over the departure, but added that he did not expect the board to break the agreement not to speak about the matter.

“The problem was and still is the entire Board of Trustees,” he said.

Kinzy, who did not attend the meeting, served as president for less than two years, having started on July 1, 2021.

Severance considerations in the agreement include pay of 20 weeks salary, around $144,000, and unused vacation time. Kinzy can also continue using the university residence and car for 120 days.

The university will cover up to $20,000 in moving costs as well, the same as when she joined ISU.

In a statement to The Pantagraph, Illinois Board of Higher Education spokesman Jose Garcia said the board would be in discussion with ISU leadership over the coming days to determine who will fill Kinzy’s seat on the Commission on Equitable Public University Funding.

Her resignation from ISU was effective Tuesday, with Tarhule’s appointment effective with the board vote. The provost is the de facto default person to step into the leadership role in the time between the president’s resignation and the official naming of an interim president, university spokesman Eric Jome said.

'The person to lead us'

Tarhule has been vice president of academic affairs and provost since the summer of 2020, after joining ISU from Binghamton University. His background is in geography and he holds degrees from universities in Nigeria and Canada.

Bohn described Tarhule as a humble, well-educated and intelligent man who had always worked well with the board in answering any questions they had. He is also passionate about the changes coming to the university.

“He is the person to lead us,” she said.

Tarhule said he feels he comes into the position with the support of the campus community and said he does not anticipate the sudden change in leadership impacting relationships between the university and the Town of Normal.

“Most students should see no impact at all from this change,” he said.

New board member

Along with the administrative leadership changes, the board also welcomed a new member, with Scott Jenkins taking the oath of office. Jenkins is the strategy director for state policy at the Lumina Foundation. He has also worked at Western Governors University and in the federal Department of Education.

Lia Merminga, the director of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, has also been named to the board but was not present.

The board also passed resolutions honoring former Trustee Rob Dobski and former board Chair Mary Ann Louderback. Louderback was presented with her name plate used for board meetings. Dobski was not present at the meeting.

Jenkins and Merminga were named to those seats. There are still two board seats left unfilled.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be part of this great legacy, the oldest public university in Illinois, and I can’t wait to get started,” Jenkins said.