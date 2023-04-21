BLOOMINGTON — District 87 will host a multicultural fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the cafeteria of Bloomington Junior High School, 901 Colton Ave.

Friends and families from the district are invited to share and learn about the different cultures and diversity that make up Bloomington-Normal.

Community members and staff will share information about their cultures at different tables in the cafeteria.

The community members participating are from Puerto Rico, India, Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Guatemala.

A Mexican band will be performing live music during the event.

District 87 multicultural students will have flyers and posters about their cultures on display at the fair.

Contact lavazzag@district87.org or 309-307-9043 for more information.

