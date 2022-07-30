Mother finalizes endowed Illinois State scholarship in memory of son

NORMAL — Pre-veterinary students at Illinois State University can soon receive a new scholarship thanks to a fundraising campaign led by the mother of a former student.

Marla Rice named the Dr. Kristian “KP” Philpotts Memorial Scholarship after her son. Though Philpotts had not finished his education at the time of his death, Rice is including the "Dr." to recognize the veterinarian she knows he would have become. Philpotts was shot and killed in January during an apparent robbery while driving for Lyft in Champaign-Urbana. He was 29.

“He was just trying to become that doctor, because I know if his life hadn’t been cut short he would have been that doctor,” Rice said.

Rice raised more than $25,000 through a GoFundMe to honor her son. She thanks everyone who donated and spread the news of the fundraiser.

Three teenagers have since been arrested in Philpotts' death and have been charged as adults in Champaign County, with four charges of murder each, online court records show.

Philpotts had a bachelor’s degree from ISU and a master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University. He had planned to go on to earn a doctorate from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

At EIU he helped restart the chapter of Iota Phi Theta. He introduced EIU undergraduate and friend Dewayne Jones to the fraternity, and was a mentor for Jones throughout his time at EIU.

“He actually got me into the music side of things, he got me DJing at events,” Jones said.

He described Philpotts as a leader on campus, who was always making sure his friends were studying and focusing on their academics.

Philpotts' professor and the Iota Phi Theta adviser Gary Bulla agreed. He shared a letter of support he wrote for Philpotts' application to veterinary school. He highlighted a program called "Kids for Science" that Philpotts started to bring elementary students to campus to learn about science, including animal science.

"KP brings a high level of enthusiasm, engagement, and community-mindedness rarely seen in individuals," he wrote.

Jones is going into his last year at EIU, as a digital media and graphic design major. He also is now the president of EIU’s Iota Phi Theta chapter. While Jones feels he has big shoes to fill, he also appreciates that Philpotts encouraged people to be themselves. It was that broad mix of people with different interests and personalities that drew Jones to Iota Phi Theta in the first place, he said.

Rice started the GoFundMe page in April. Endowed scholarships at ISU need at least $25,000 to ensure there will be enough investment money to keep the scholarship going permanently. The fundraiser reached that goal earlier this month and Rice signed the papers July 17, which would have been Philpotts’ 30th birthday.

“It was very emotional, because it’s been a long road,” Rice said.

One anonymous donor gave $10,000, which Rice said meant a lot because it showed that people cared about her son's story.

Throughout the process, she worked with Toni Burningham, director of development for the College of Applied Science and Technology.

“We’re very grateful to have such a lovely scholarship in honor of her son,” Burningham said.

Along with the scholarship, Rice is working with EIU and ISU to place memorial benches on their campuses. The money for the memorials is coming from her, she said, not from the GoFundMe. Right now, she is waiting on the plaque for the bench at ISU, and for new benches to arrive at EIU.

Rice is also asking for signatures on a petition for UIUC to give her son an honorary doctorate. While the school normally gives those awards to people who have reached the end of a significant career, that is impossible for her son, Rice said. The university has offered a Certificate of Achievement for Philpotts.

“He didn’t have a chance to reach the end of his career; he didn’t have a chance to start his career,” she said.

The Dr. Kristian “KP” Philpotts Memorial Scholarship requires a college GPA of 2.8 and an essay on why it is important to create a more diverse workforce in the veterinary and animal science field. It is open to pre-vet students who will be juniors or seniors and who demonstrate a financial need. Burningham expects it will open for applications next year.

Those who want can still contribute to the scholarship fund, as it will remain permanently open.

“It’s a legacy, it never goes away,” Burningham said.

The scholarship preserves Philpotts’ legacy at ISU for the future, Rice said.

“His name is going to live on forever,” she said.