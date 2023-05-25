Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 announced Connie Morgan will be the next principal of Irving Elementary School, pending board approval in June.

Morgan is currently the principal at South Elementary School in Marshall, and has been since 2016. She and her husband will relocate to Bloomington, as he has accepted a position with Illinois State University.

Morgan has a bachelor's degree in science education with an emphasis on art from Southern Illinois University and a master's degree in arts education from McKendree University.

She previously taught high school art at Carbondale Community High School, where she was chairwoman for the fine arts department and the student activities director from 1999 to 2016.

At Irving, Morgan is expected to succeed Messina Lambert, who was approved in May as principal of Bloomington Junior High.

