More than $100,000 in grants awarded to Unit 5, District 87 teachers

In this Feb. 17, 2017, photo, Sheridan Elementary School third-graders Tywon Howard, 8, left, Antonio McSwain, 8, and Marcus Thoennes, 9, work on deciphering the combination for a learning box in the school's library. The puzzle-like boxes were funded by a grant from Beyond the Books Educational Foundation. The 2022-2023 winners were announced Monday afternoon.

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 teachers will be receiving more than $100,000 in grants through the Beyond the Books Educational Foundation. 

The organization said 54 projects that will receive a total of $98,527 for the coming school year, and a special Beyond the Box grant of $10,000 will go to seven Normal Community High School teachers for an outdoor classroom. The Beyond the Box Grant is funded by the Shirk Family Foundation.

Unit 5 teachers received 16 mini grants and 35 standard grants this year, the district said on its Facebook page. Together with the Beyond the Box grant, teachers in the district are receiving more than $100,0000.

Sandbox (on steroids) wins top Beyond the Books grant

"Congratulations to the Unit 5 staff members who received a total of $102,928 in grants today from Beyond the Books Educational Foundation," the post said.

Other grants include projects like expanding classroom libraries, purchasing new equipment and implementing new curriculum programs.

B-N schools get thousands in Beyond the Books grants

The 2021-2022 Beyond the Box grant went to the agriculture program at Normal Community, including funds to renovate the school's greenhouse. This year's goes to teachers Carrie Stevens, Liz Harris, Hilary Ruyle, Donald Whitman, Molly Stolfa and Brock Keller. The multi-disciplinary outdoor space would include opportunities for students including gardening and building the space.

In 25th year, Beyond the Books awards $70k in grants

Beyond the Books has given out more than $950,000 over the past 30 years, supporting 938 projects. Application reviews are conducted without revealing the school, district or name of the applicant, the organization said. 

A full list of winners can be found on the Beyond the Books website at beyondthebooksbn.com.  

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

