BLOOMINGTON — Jurors arrived at the downtown Bloomington courtroom to hear the details of a college student’s tragic death ... or was it murder?

The student died after falling from a campus clock tower during a fraternity’s rush event. Chris Archer, the fraternity president, faced first-degree murder charges.

Plot twist: Neither Archer nor the other student actually exist.

The case was fodder for a mock trial that began Monday at the Governor Fifer Courtroom in the McLean County Museum of History, letting Bloomington Area Career Center criminal justice students live out what they have been learning.

“We try to make it entertaining and fun for them and at the same time, they’re learning,” said teacher Rob Raycraft.

Students have been preparing with mini-mock trials, sometimes using fairy tales, Raycraft said. That helps them become familiar with different roles held by each person in the courtroom.

Devin Adams, a Bloomington High School sophomore, said she studied opening statements in well-known cases as preparation for her role as one of the defense attorneys in Monday’s case. It was her first time in a courtroom, she said.

“I love this class; I think it’s really fun,” she said.

Adams said hands-on experiences like the mock trial, as well as field trips and expert guest speakers, made the lessons engaging.

As her team prepared to call witnesses, she felt good about the odds. “I might be biased, but I think the defense is winning,” she said.

Emily May, also a BHS sophomore, served on the prosecutor’s side, arguing against Adams — an experience she was enjoying so far.

“I just love arguing (in a civil way), putting the pieces together,” she said, though she noted that her opponents were also doing well.

May credited the program with helping prepare students for future experiences.

“BACC criminal justice is is amazing; the teachers are amazing,” she said.

Raycraft and teacher Shanna Cheatham brought three groups of students through the courtroom on Monday. They plan to wrap up the trials on Tuesday.

They are using a popular mock trial case, Chris Archer v. New Columbia, in which the fictional Archer is charged with first-degree murder and criminal hazing.

A student rushing Archer’s fraternity falls to her death while trying to plant a flag for the fraternity on the campus clock tower. She had been drinking that night and the prosecutors say Archer, the fraternity president, told her to do the task as part of pledging.

Students play all the roles, including judges, bailiff, witnesses, attorneys, Archer and even sketch artists and court stenographers.

There to watch the proceedings was Melissa Clagg of Court Reporting Services of Illinois. She has previously visited the classes and hopes to encourage the students to consider her profession, alleviating a continued court reporter shortage.

She was impressed with what she saw.

“They’re doing awesome ,” Clagg said. “Some of them were pretty spot-on.”

Retired judge Robert Frietag and attorney Jennifer Patton have also been helping the students.

Participating in the mock trial helps give the students a more complete sense of the roles they can pursue, Raycraft said. It lets them try careers, like stenography, that they might not have been aware of.

Besides the mock trial, students also hear from guest speakers and get to go on field trips to learn about criminal justice and law enforcement.

“It’s fun to watch that lightbulb turn on with the students,” he said.

