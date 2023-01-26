Mini Nurse Academy encourages young students to pursue medical careers

BLOOMINGTON — Learning to check blood pressure, perform CPR and wash hands properly could be just the start of a career in nursing for local elementary students.

Around 20 Bloomington District 87 fifth and sixth grade students spent Thursday afternoon learning the basics of nursing at Irving Elementary through the free Mini Nurse Academy hosted by the Black Nurses Association of Central Illinois.

Fifth graders Brylee Hill and Yasriyah Abdul-Ali both said they want to be nurses when they grow up, and were excited to start learning that while students at Irving.

"This has always been my dream," Hill said.

Both of them were interested to learn some of the hands-on skills they could use to save lives.

"I want to be a nurse when I grow up to save lives and help people," Abdul-Ali said.

The Mini Nurse Academy is a program of the National Black Nurses Association, with local chapters across the country working on sessions like the ones being held at Irving. It is being funded through a grant from Direct Relief, which pays for supplies and other costs, allowing the program to be offered for free.

“We already know there is huge interest for us to hold additional Mini Nurse Academies, so we will need to seek funding for that from other areas,” said Dameron Beverly, the lead local organizer.

The Black Nurses Association of Central Illinois, the local chapter of the National Black Nurses Association, was started in 2015, according to the local website. It is one of 83 chapters across the U.S., Caribbean and Africa, with around 150,000 total active members.

The goal is to target the program toward students who might not have as many opportunities to learn about careers in medicine as some of their peers.

“We wanted to target a school that had a significant population of students that are disadvantaged,” Beverly said.

BNACI used data from the Illinois Report Card when considering which school to visit, settling on Irving in cooperation with District 87. However, students from several other District 87 schools are also attending the multi-session program.

Encouraging Black and Brown students to consider careers in nursing is one of the main goals for the program, Beverly said.

According to the 2020 National Nurse Workforce Study, less than 20% of registered nurses identified as being from minority backgrounds.

The sessions include learning about what nurses do, the wide array of settings nurses work in, and some hand-on activities, including learning CPR, first aid and hand hygiene, Beverly said. They plan to host four sessions, with the last including a pinning ceremony for the students.

The nurses will also teach students about medical issues that disproportionately affect Black and Brown people, like diabetes and hypertension. The latter will be the topic of their final project, where they will share what they have learned about preventing hypertension.

BNACI is working with the school nurses to select students and carry out the event, said Juanita Smith. She, and the other organizers, have been impressed with how eager District 87 has been to participate in the program.

“District 87 really just jumped at it,” Beverly said.

That has not been true across the country, she said. Some chapters have struggled to find schools willing to host the event, so the local group is thankful that District 87 has been willing to work with them.

BNACI hopes to work long term with the students who complete the program.

“After the program is done, our organization is not done with these students,” Beverly said.

They hope the program can get students interested in health care early on, Smith said. That way students can know going into high school that they might want to pursue a career in medicine, and make decisions about courses to take based on that.

Students may not know they need to take chemistry or biology in high school to get ready for a career in medicine, and that is something BNACI wants to help guide students in, she said.

For the BNACI members leading the sessions, many had personal events in their lives that led them to nursing. Smith has always enjoyed caring for people and then realized she could do that for a career. Nursing is Beverly’s second career, inspired by the care she received after giving birth to premature twins. She now teaches, including at Heartland Community College, helping bring more people into the nursing profession.

For Vergetta Harris, treasurer of BNACI, an illness when she was young that left her sick for around two months, being cared for by nurses, led her to a career in the field.

“Something we do might spark the interest in them to enter the medical profession,” Harris said.

Pantagraph photographer Clay Jackson contributed to this story.

