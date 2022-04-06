Millikin, other schools offer transfer agreements with Lincoln College

DECATUR —
Millikin University announced on Wednesday it would be offering a tuition match for Lincoln College students who choose to transfer to the Decatur-based school after Lincoln College closes. Lincoln College announced on March 30 that it would be closing for good at the end of this semester, unless there is a major last-minute donation. The school cited declining enrollment, in part driven by the pandemic, as the main cause of its closure.
Eureka College said last Friday that it would
match tuition for Lincoln College students.
Illinois College in Jacksonville — which was also home to MacMurray College, which closed in 2020 —
has said it will accept all Lincoln College students in good academic and social standing and will offer special scholarships.
Both
Lincoln Lan d Community College in Springfield and Heartland Community College in Normal have formed response teams to help Lincoln College students. The two community college districts cover the bulk of Logan County, where Lincoln is located.
Lincoln College President David Gerlach speaks on March 31, 2022, about Lincoln College closing after 157 years.
Millikin’s offer, called the “Lincoln Match,” would guarantee Lincoln College students who are transferring to Millikin the same tuition for next school year that they would have paid to Lincoln College.
Millikin has
also published an articulation chart of Lincoln College courses and Millikin courses.
The two schools
have been partners before, Millikin President Jim Reynolds said in the press release.
Lincoln College shared its charter with Millikin from the latter’s founding in 1901 through the 1950s, Lincoln College President David Gerlach told The Pantagraph last week.
Both schools were founded by the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Lincoln College is no longer affiliated with any denomination, while Millikin is now affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA).
“We are proud to be one of a limited number of institutions asked to partner with Lincoln College to serve their students with their needs today,” Reynolds said in the release.
Photos: Lincoln College through the years
March 2018
A statue of Abraham Lincoln welcomes people to the Lincoln Heritage Museum on the campus of Lincoln College.
October 2015
In this Oct 2, 2015, file photo, Lincoln College students pass the main academic building on the Normal campus as they go to class Friday afternoon.
January 2020
Lincoln College President David Gerlach looks out at the campus solar power array from the cupola at University Hall in January 2020.
February 2015
In this photo from 2015, Anne Moseley looks through the frosted glass of the entryway to the Lincoln Heritage Museum on the Lincoln College campus.
July 2015
David Gerlach, then the new president of Lincoln College, is shown in his office in Lincoln College first building, University Hall. Gerlach is shown Wednesday, July 1, 2015.
February 2015
Former Lincoln College president John Blackburn points to one item in his office he planned to take home, a gift denoting his years serving, during an interview in his University Hall office on Tuesday, February 3, 2015.
February 2015
University Hall at Lincoln College, built in 1865, is shown Tuesday, February 3, 2015.
February 2015
Lincoln College celebrated 150 years in 2015. The Lincoln Heritage Museum had a display of past alumni, shown on Tuesday, February 3, 2015.
February 2015
A bust of Abraham Lincoln, in front of the Lincoln Heritage Museum, is within site of Lincoln College first building, University Hall, built in 1865. The school is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its charter, photo on Tuesday, February 3, 2015.
February 2020
Willie Spratt, student government president and esports team leader at Lincoln College, describes the team's facilities on campus in this February 2020 file photo.
January 2017
Lincoln College president David Gerlach spoke with students in the production room of the schools LCTV station in Lincoln on Jan. 31, 2017. Left is operations manager Andrew Walker, a junior from Frankfort, and at right are sports director Nik Jackson, a sophomore from Springfield and sports director Mario Meccia, a junior from Itasca.
