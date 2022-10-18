Miller Park Zoo offers Animal Crackers program for kids

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Avenue, is hosting its October Animal Crackers classes just in time for Halloween.

Every month, families and children have the opportunity to meet an animal in an encounter, work with crafts and listen to stories at the zoo all while enjoying some snacks. 

Children must be at least 3 years old to participate and classes are identical in each session. Unregistered siblings of any age may not attend. 

Registration is $8 per child per class for Miller Park Zoo Society members and $13 for non-members.

Remaining available classes for this month are scheduled for 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 28, or 9 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 29.

To learn more and register for a class, visits https://tinyurl.com/classes-and-camps

The registration fee includes admission to the zoo for the participating child and one adult on the day of the class. Each adult will accompany their child but will not pay an additional registration fee.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

