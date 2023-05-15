NORMAL — The Thomas Metcalf Laboratory School, 401 W. Locust St. in Normal, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its butterfly garden next week.
The school will host a celebration from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.
Activities will include students painting shirts, planting flowers, a butterfly release and more.
