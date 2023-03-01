NORMAL — Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University will host a virtual scholarship symposium from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

Registration is open now through March 17.

Nursing professionals, nursing faculty, nursing students, clinical partners, alumni and others will have the opportunity to learn about the scholarly work that is being achieved with many of MCN's collaborating sites.

The event is free and will include opening remarks from Dr. Judy Neubrander, dean; welcome and instructions for breakout sessions and poster presentations; podium presentations; and awards and evaluation.

ISU's Mennonite College of Nursing is accredited as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation.

This activity counts for a maximum of 1.75 ANNC RN contact hours. To earn the hours, learners must attend the entire virtual session and complete the required evaluation using the Qualtrics link.

Visit nursing.illinois.edu for more information.

