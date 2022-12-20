Meet the candidates for Unit 5, District 87 school boards

The elections for Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 school boards next April will both be contested and feature both newcomers and incumbents.

Four people filed for three seats in District 87. Nine people filed for four seats in Unit 5, though that district has limitations on the number of board members from the same congressional township.

Three incumbents did not file to run again: Unit 5 board president Barry Hitchins and board member Alan Kalitzky, and District 87 board member James Almeda.

The Unit 5, LeRoy, Tri-Valley, Heyworth and Olympia boards all have varied restrictions on residence based on survey/congressional townships.

Unit 5

For Unit 5, incumbents Amy Roser and Kelly Pyle both filed to run. The district has a limitation of three board members maximum from any congressional township.

Roser, Pyle, Alex Williams, Ameé Jada and Steve Mackowiak are all running the same congressional township. No one else on the board is in that township, so three of them could be elected.

Candidates Dennis Frank and Mark Adams II are both in the same township. Because two other board members also live in the township, only one could be elected.

Brad Wurth and Mollie Emery are running in townships which are not limited in the upcoming election.

The new board will have to address a continuing structural deficit after a referendum to raise the maximum education fund tax rate failed in November's election.

Below is a brief introduction to the candidates. Mackowiak, who operates Mack’s Handyman Services, did not return voicemails seeking comment by press time on Tuesday.

Alex Williams

Williams said he was inspired to run after volunteering on the Parent Teacher Advisory Council for Unit 5 for about a year now. That has given him the chance to see firsthand the impact the board has on the community and he sees the board as the next step in helping the district.

“I was pretty passionate about helping where I could,” he said.

School funding, especially given the referendum that was rejected by voters in November, and the teacher shortage are top issues he would like to look at if elected.

Williams is a communications professional the insurance and financial services sector. He moved to the area in 1996 and has three children, all of whom have gone to Unit 5 schools.

Ameé Jada

Jada said she is running because she is concerned about recent moves in education, such as new sex education requirements and budgeting concerns.

She hopes to make sure parents have more chances to affect their children’s education and that the school system is serving students, families and teachers.

She has two children in Unit 5 schools. After being a stay-at-home mother, she started working part time for Samaritan Ministries in Peoria just before the start of the pandemic.

“If this is what I’m meant to do, then I’m really excited to do it,” she said.

Amy Roser

Roser is an incumbent who was appointed in 2018 and elected in 2019.

If re-elected, she expects budget issues will be a top priority for the new board.

“I think it’s no secret, with the referendum, that Unit 5 has some budget things to work through and resolve,” she said.

She has two children in Unit 5. She works in retention and data at Illinois State University and said that education is a passion for her.

Mollie Emery

Emery is running again, having previously withdrawn from the 2021 election after challenges to her petitions. Running again has been on her mind since then.

When she ran then, her main concerns were with rolling back some of the COVID mitigations, such as mask requirements. With those now largely gone, she said she expects to focus more on equitable education for students with disabilities. She has three children, including one with special needs in Unit 5 and two who have not yet started school.

She has also been working as a substitute teacher in Unit 5 and said that the mix of teaching, parenting and community experience would be an asset on the board.

“I just feel like it’s something I can’t shake,” she said.

Dennis Frank

Frank wants to run because of his grandchildren, he said. He has started getting more involved in the community, including attending school board meetings.

His children attended various schools in the area and he works at Country Financial.

Fiscal responsibility is the main topic he hopes to address. If elected, he hopes to find solutions to get the district back on solid financial ground.

“Where Unit 5 is sitting today is not where it was when I moved here,” he said.

Brad Wurth

The referendum that was on the November ballot was the big motivation for Wurth to run, he said. If elected, he would want to help explore opportunities to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

The Country Financial agent has four children, including a current Unit 5 student, a Unit 5 graduate and two who are homeschooled.

“We have a good mix of all the perspectives and opportunities that are out there,” he said.

Kelly Pyle

Pyle has served on the board since she was appointed in 2018. She was elected in 2019. She wants to run again because there is still a lot left to be done to make sure the district is on a better financial base, she said. The district's financial situation dictates whether it can offer the opportunities that make it attractive for families.

Pyle has two children in Unit 5 and is the interim dean of health sciences at Heartland Community College. Her job in higher education intersects with her passion for the board, she said.

“I just naturally have a commitment to education; I think education is very important,” she said.

Mark Adams II

Adams is the husband of a Unit 5 teacher and said hearing his wife’s stories made him want to run for school board. He too is concerned about the state of the district’s finances and canvased in support of passing the referendum.

He moved here in 2014 to pursue a master’s degree at Illinois State University. Adams works as a financial coach and housing counselor at Mid Central Community Action.

Along with finances, he also hopes to address the teacher and staff shortage and increase mental health supports for students and employees.

“I’ve always felt like education is one of the most important things in the world,” Adams said.

District 87

Those running in District 87 include incumbent president Mark Wylie and board member Veleda Harvey, who was appointed in June after Tammy Houtzel moved out of the district. Newcomers running are Cathy Lust and Courtney Turnbull.

The Pantagraph was unable to reach Lust by deadline on Tuesday. She is a retired school psychologist.

Mark Wylie

Wylie is the incumbent board president for District 87. He has been on the board since 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. He said he is running again to continue the work the board has been doing, especially the transition to new superintendent David Mouser.

“I think it’s an exciting time for the district,” Wylie said.

In addition to continuing the transition with a new superintendent, Wylie said that the district is also recovering from the pandemic.

He has lived in Bloomington-Normal his entire life except for college, including attending District 87 schools himself. His five children have also all graduated from District 87. Wylie works for Farnsworth Group.

Veleda Harvey

Harvey was appointed to the District 87 board this summer. She wants to stay on the board to because of the impact the district has had on her children, her friend’s children and her own life.

A paralegal at Pioletti Pioletti Nichols, Harvey has two children who have graduated from District 87 and and one who is still a student in the district.

She hopes to expand curriculum to better prepare students for post-graduation paths other than college.

“I truly believe Bloomington High School and District 87 is a family,” she said.

Courtney Turnbull

Turnbull believes she would add a valuable perspective to the board.

"I just thought I would be a good voice; I've been an employee and I'm a parent of a student and a community member," she said.

She was previously a staff member at the junior high school and is now an administrative assistant at Illinois Wesleyan University. She has remained involved, including with parent-teacher organizations, booster clubs and volunteering as a tennis coach.

Other school districts

Candidates in other school board races for districts based in McLean County are:

LeRoy:

Tracey Holoch (incumbent)

Jennifer Tarr (incumbent)

Crystal Lightfoot

Jennifer Sedlock

Melina Mayfield

Robert Spratt (incumbent)

Lexington:

Christopher Olson (incumbent)

Jamie Farrell (incumbent)

Karen Atikins (incumbent)

Mike Bear (incumbent)

Olympia:

Allison Parks

Carolyn S. Hansen (incumbent)

Kevin Frazier (incumbent)

Heyworth:

Jennifer Patrick

Kelli Rewerts (incumbent)

Charles Brannock

Ethan Ax

Jacob Crow

Ridgeview four-year terms:

Jamison Mosley

Jeffrey Harris (incumbent)

Katelyn Jones-Hamlow (incumbent)

Kyle Fischer

Natatia S. Bedel

Preston McNamara

Ridgeview two-year unexpired term:

Kevin Maxon

Tri-Valley:

Jessica Alt (incumbent)

Cally Pitzer Shane

Jill Messamore (incumbent)

Casey Misch

Lori Stickling (incumbent)