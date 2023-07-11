Meet contestants for McLean Co. Fair royalty

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Fair announced the six finalists to compete for 2023 McLean County Fair Royalty.

The finalists include Anita Vallenueva, 18; Allison Sewell, 16; Kaitlynn Whitecotton, 16; Samantha Shives, 17; Allena Johnson, 16; and Maria Moore, 17.

Villanueva is the daughter of Annamarie Villanueva of Heyworth. She is a member of the Country Capri 4-H Club and was involved in Heyworth FFA. She plans to attend Heartland Community College in the fall.

Sewell is the daughter of Kimberly Sewell of Chenoa. She is a member of the Space Age Pioneer 4-H Club and Prairie Central FFA. She will be a senior this fall at Prairie Central High School.

Whitecotton is the daughter of Megan and Brent Whitecotton of Danvers. She is a member of Olympia Pacesetters 4-H Clu and Olympia FFA. She will be a senior at Olympia High School this fall.

Shives is the daughter of Michelle Shives of Lexington. She is a member of the Lexington Leprechaun 4-H Club. She will attend the Hairmasters Institute of Cosmetology this fall.

Johnson is the daughter of Andrea and the late Larry Johnson of LeRoy. She is a member of of the Olympia Pacesetters 4-H Club. She will be a senior at LeRoy High School this fall.

Moore is the daughter of Kathy Moore of Normal. She is a member of the Bloomington Busy Bees 4-H Club and the Stylistics 4-H Club. She will be a senior at Central Catholic High School this fall.

The McLean County Fair Royalty Contest finals are scheduled for 7 p.m. July 26 at Cloverleaf Auditorium on the fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive.

Photos: Preserving agriculture at the McLean County Fair for our children 080721-blm-loc-4fair 080721-blm-loc-3fair 080721-blm-loc-5fair 080721-blm-loc-6fair 080721-blm-loc-7fair 080721-blm-loc-8fair 080721-blm-loc-1fair 080721-blm-loc-2fair 080621-blm-loc-1fair 080621-blm-loc-2fair 080621-blm-loc-3fair 080521-blm-loc-7fair 080521-blm-loc-8fair 080421-blm-loc-2fair 080521-blm-loc-3fair 080521-blm-loc-4fair 080521-blm-loc-5fair 080521-blm-loc-6fair 080521-blm-loc-1fair IT'S COUNTY FAIR TIME MCLEAN COUNTY FAIR PREP CONTINUES