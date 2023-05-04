NORMAL — Todd McLoda was named interim dean of the College of Education at Illinois State University by Acting Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Ani Yazedijan.

He will begin his two-year appointment July 1, according to a news release. He replaces Francis Godwyll, who will return as a faculty member.

McLoda currently is dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology and also serves as a professor.

He started at ISU in 2000 as a faculty member and director of the athletic training program in the School of Kinesiology and Recreation.

He was also an associate dean/senior associate dean of CAST from 2009 to 2016. He began his appointment as dean for the college in 2017.

In fall 2022, he said he would be returning to faculty.

