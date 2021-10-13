McLean County Unit 5's finances given nearly clean audit

NORMAL — An audit of finances at McLean County Unit 5 came back nearly clean with one finding from an external accounting firm.

The school board approved the 2020-21 audit at Wednesday’s meeting after a report from Hope Wheeler, a principal auditor from CliftonLarsenAllen.

The firm reported one federal finding that showed a reimbursement request was overstated by $268 compared to the accounting record, Wheeler said. That reimbursement was related to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds granted to schools as federal COVID-19 relief.

“We are getting a corrective action plan for that just to make sure that’s not a continuing issue,” Wheeler said. “But overall that’s a very clean report.”

The auditor said the majority of the districts they audit are not as clean as this audit shows.

“If there was ever a year that I was a little nervous about, it was this past year,” said Marty Hickman, chief financial officer for the district. “Not that I was worried about anything significant,” but tracking receipts and other moving parts when the district office was closed gave him some concern.

“I’m extremely proud of all the district staff during all of that really chaotic time, being able to still do everything we needed to do to come out with a very clean audit,” he said.

Board member Barry Hitchins, who is also a finance committee member, thanked the the district's financial leaders for their work.

"I'm going to call this a clean audit. That $268 on a budget of over $100 million — that's something to be proud of," he said.

In other business, the board heard an update from Kristal Shelvin, the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion director, on the Equity Action Plan that was introduced in August.

Six new members were added to the District Equity Leadership Team in the first quarter of their work, and the systems strand of the DELT is working to develop a systematic method for transitioning members on and off the team.

A recruitment plan is also in place for the Student Equity Advisory Team, and Shelvin said the DELT is working with school administrators to identify students that might be interested in joining that team, which will have its first meeting next semester.

