NORMAL — The McLean County Unit 5 Board of Education accepted a $28,500 settlement agreement on Tuesday with a former employee who sued the district over allegations of harassment and retaliation.

In December 2020, LaNell Greenberg sued in federal court, saying she was exposed to "repeated comments and gestures of a sexually explicit nature" by James Harden, who had been the district's human resources director, and retaliatory conduct by then-Superintendent Mark Daniel in concert with Unit 5 board members.

In the lawsuit, Greenberg requested reinstatement of her position with all back-pay, employee benefits and pension benefits; an award of expected pay and all prospective lost benefits if a position were unavailable; and damages.

Of the $28,500 settlement she was awarded, $9,900 would go toward attorney's fees. According to the agreement, Greenberg would not be entitled to any additional benefits, including rehiring.

Greenberg alleged Harden made a number of comments and gestures of a sexual nature that were offensive to her and other female employees of the district.

Greenberg said that because of the failure of the district to impose consequences on Harden's conduct, she was forced to request a transfer from her position as administrative assistant to the superintendent and clerk of the school board to another role in the administration.

Greenberg also claimed she was exposed to harassment and retaliation after reporting unlawful employment practices by senior management personnel of Unit 5. The retaliation forced Greenberg to resign in 2018 after holding numerous teaching and administrative positions since the 2003-04 school year, according to the suit.

In January 2022, the district filed a motion to dismiss the suit and argued Greenberg failed to establish a hostile work environment or sexual harassment claim. The district also asserted that Greenberg failed to establish that the alleged harassment was based on gender.

Furthermore, Unit 5 argued the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals recognized that "occasional vulgar banter, tinged with sexual innuendo of coarse or boorish workers" generally does not create a hostile work environment that a reasonable person would find intolerable.

Some of Greenberg's allegations were dismissed but the court accepted that some of her allegations met the necessary definitions of harassment.

In another matter, the school board took a moment to address school safety after a parent spoke during public comment about the suspension of her son after he fought back against a bully.

Unit 5 board President Kelly Pyle said if the administration has not addressed a situation, she encourages people to come forward to resolve it.

"We review our policies regarding safety on an annual basis," Pyle said. "We continue to want to ensure that our schools are safe places for our students to be (and) for them to feel comfortable."