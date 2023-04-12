NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 reversed approximately $2.5 million in previously approved cuts, as officials had pledged to do after voters approved a property tax referendum earlier this month.

The school board reinstated the affected programs at a special board meeting Tuesday evening at Normal West High School.

The move comes after unofficial election results on April 4 showed the referendum passing by around 59% to 41%, though there are still mail-in ballots that have not yet been returned. The results showed 12,671 votes for the referendum and 8,685 votes against it.

“With the approval of the Unit 5 referendum, we can continue to provide extraordinary educational opportunities for our students both in and out of the classroom,” said Superintendent Kristen Weikle. “As a district we appreciate the community's investment in our schools and we are committed to using these funds responsibly."

The referendum was a repeat of one on the November ballot when it was defeated 54% to 46%. It asked voters to raise the maximum allowed tax rate for the education fund, one of the district's roughly 10 funds, from $2.72 per $100 equalized assessed value to $3.60 per $100 EAV.

District officials said they plan to wait to raise the education fund rate until taxes are payable in 2025. At that time, around $0.89 of the rate will come off because the related debt will have been repaid, allowing the district to raise the education fund rate without significantly affecting the overall tax rate. The overall rate was expected to fall further in subsequent years.

Cuts made earlier this year include all field trips, the fifth grade band program, freshman sports and all junior high extracurricular activities and clubs.

Weikle added that there will be some groups who will need to host informational events and tryouts before the end of the school year.

Other cuts from last year like internship opportunities for teachers working on their administrative licenses and a portion of the administrative positions will also be reinstated.

“In addition to those recommendations for reinstatement, I want to commit that we're going to continue to adjust department and billing budgets accordingly,” Weikle said.

Weikle said they are continuing to look for cost saving opportunities with their vocational transition assistance program (VTAP) students and adjust sections of students based on annual enrollment.

The National School Breakfast & Lunch program will be implemented at both the high schools in the upcoming school year and a proposal will be developed to offer eighth grade foreign language courses for the 2024-25 school year, Weikle said.

Weikle also said open positions will be posted as soon as Wednesday and that the district will participate in strategic planning for the upcoming school year.

"It's been a number of years since Unit 5 has done this and of course, strategic planning allows students, staff, families and community members to discuss wants, needs and goals for the district as well as how we're going to go about achieving those goals," Weikle said. "In the end, that really does help everyone work towards the common goal or goals, better monitor the progress toward those goals and therefore increase our overall effectiveness."

Board member Alan Kalitzky said that as the district moves forward in reinstating these positions and programs, cost efficiency and cost management will continue to be a consistent discussion.

"While I'll be here to help facilitate those conversations in the future, I do ask, please ask the questions of, what is the value of the program?" Kalitzky said. "I think it's (an) easy conversation at that point, once you're able to establish that, and more importantly there are a lot of efficiency gains from a cost perspective when we put value first."

Board member Jeremy DeHaai said the close margin in the referendum's outcome shows that there is still a divide in the community, but he noted that the district would continue to look for ways to reduce costs and be fiscally conservative.

"I think that's important to understand that it wasn't a wide margin and I think it's important to understand that we as board members recognize (that)," said board member Kentrica Coleman. "We are committed as a board to make sure we build that trust where maybe it's perceived that it's not there."

Board member Amy Roser said another benefit of seeing the referendum pass and the programs be reinstated is to review the budget and see ways to add revenue.

"I'm very pleased with how our community responded (and) I recognize that this isn't what everyone wanted, and I think the strategic planning process for next year can continue to help us bring in multiple perspectives and perspectives that perhaps are not heard all the time," Roser said.

Newly elected board member Alex Williams, who will not be seated until after results are official on April 18, said during the public comment period that he is excited to see the referendum pass and wants to see the community come together to support the district.

"I'll do my part to build that bridge and I ask for your help to keep a strong focus of that need," Williams said. "Thank you for all you do to support a strong education system."

