McLean County Unit 5 goes mask-optional

NORMAL — Starting today, staff, students and visitors to McLean County Unit 5 schools are encouraged but not required to wear masks.

The district informed parents Wednesday morning about the change, which was in response to the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules vote last night to suspend the latest Illinois Department of Public Health emergency rules for schools.

"We were hoping to have a few days to implement any changes but JCAR’s decision accelerated the timeline," the email said. "Schools in Illinois have not been given clear guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education or the Governor’s Office regarding how to transition from the decision."

The district hoped to have more information by Wednesday morning, it said in the announcement, but will keep parents updated as it learns more. The district also cancelled a board meeting that had been scheduled for Wednesday for a vote on the mask policies.

Masks are still required on buses under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention orders.

Unit 5 will also be asking staff and students who are sick to stay home. The district has masks on hand at buildings for those who want one.

"As always, we expect all students, faculty and staff to be respectful of others' decisions on masking at school," the announcement said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

