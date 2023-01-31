McLean County Unit 5 approves $2 million in budget cuts — for now

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 is going forward with around $2.5 million in cuts and increased revenue for next school year, but it may reverse the changes if a property tax referendum passes in April.

The school board approved the cuts at a special board meeting Tuesday evening at Normal West High School.

The exact amount of the change to the budget is expected to be between $1.8 million and $2.2 million in cuts, depending on enrollment levels that affect staffing, and around $600,000 in increased revenue. The revenue could change depending on exact increases to fees, which the board plans to set at a later date.

However, some or all of the cuts could be reversed at a later date if more revenue is realized. The board has placed a referendum on the April ballot to increase the maximum education fund tax rate.

"If the board votes to follow the recommendations tonight, some or all of these things could be reinstated. And these things on the list, we would be able to reinstate much simpler than maybe some other things down the road," Superintendent Kristen Weikle said.

The deficit in the education fund is estimated at around $11 million this year and is expected to grow in coming years if not addressed. Last year the board made changes to cut about $2 million and add almost $1 million in revenue.

In Tuesday’s meeting, 40 people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Many of the speakers came from Carlock, including students from Carlock Elementary School. Among the proposals for the 2024-25 school year is closing the school, though no action was taken on the matter Tuesday.

Carlock parent Jillian Nelson encouraged the board to take a longer time line in looking at the closure, rather than placing it with other matters like cutting extracurriculars.

“Our students should not be treated like the low-hanging fruit. This is not their extra,” she said.

Many of the students who spoke highlighted the strong community at Carlock, saying it was like a family for them.

"I love my school and my siblings do too. I wouldn't want them or my teachers to have to go anywhere else because it would be like breaking up a family," said fifth grader Emmett Harmon.

Some of the speakers Tuesday highlighted their own experiences in Unit 5 and the value extracurriculars added to their time in the district. Jack Abraham, an Illinois State University student and McLean County Board member, defended the programs.

"All of these extracurriculars helped to shape me into the person standing before you today. I'm confident that I would not be here where I am today as a duly elected public official if it was not for my time in Unit 5," Abraham said.

Prior to the meeting, Weikle had prepared a memo outlining the recommended cuts, both for the 2023-24 school year and for the 2024-25 school year. The board approved all of the items included as cuts for next school year.

The cuts for the 2023-24 school year included:

Reducing two administrative staff positions

Cutting budgets by 10%, including building budgets and the unit office

Reducing field trip funding

Cutting fifth grade band and orchestra

Removing Schedule B (extracurricular sponsor and other additional service stipends) for Illuminate software coaches and junior high clubs

Cutting freshman sports

Limiting out of town travel for competitions

Reducing the number of job placement sites for students with disabilities

Increasing fees, including for registration and sporting events

Increasing rental rates for school facilities

Adding the high schools to the National School Breakfast and Lunch programs

The board did not take action on possible cuts for further out, though Weikle said that some of those decisions would have to come by the end of the school year to allow for planning time.

Cuts for the 2024-2025 school year in Weikle’s memo to the board included further reductions in administrative staff, closing Carlock Elementary, increasing class sizes, reducing junior varsity teams, reducing community outings for special education students and reducing specials like art and music in elementary school and electives in grades 6 through 12.

After the meeting, board President Barry Hitchins said the board would need to have more conversations about the exact timing of action on budget cuts further out.

In its discussion, board members said the decisions did not come easily for them. The changes are likely to drastically change how the district operates.

“There are no cuts that are easy, there are no cuts that of these options that aren't going to have an impact on kids. These are things that are going to impact our learning, these are going to impact our schools, these are going to impact the environment," board member Amy Roser said.

In cutting out the extras, the district is shifting its focus to doing what it legally must, which has a negative impact on the student experience, board member Alan Kalitzky said.

"When we talk about mandate versus benefit, we are now moving our organization, or our community, towards a school system that no longer talks about what benefits the student but what is required for the student,” he said.

Toward the end of the meeting, board members encouraged the public to reach out with questions. Contact information for all of the board can be found on the district website.

